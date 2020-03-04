80 years ago
Information not available
70 years ago
Wanted: Blood! Can You Spare A Pint Or So? (Friday, March 3, 1950)
Blood donated to the Community Hospital here Wednesday may save a life in the days to come. It’s too late too to wait until the need arises and then to scream for the life-giving fluid. That’s why Wednesday, March 8, has been designated as blood donation day in Wickenburg at the Brailliar Clinic. All blood donated will be deposited to the credit of the Community Hospital here.
60 years ago
Town police force increased to five (Friday, March 4, 1960)
A fifth full-time policeman was added to the Wickenburg Police Department on Tuesday of this week, a move that Police Chief Dick Savage says was made necessary by the demands for heavier weekend patrolling, the manning of the communications center, and the larger area now to be patrolled since recent annexation doubled the area of the town.
The new policeman is Vernon Flippin, 25, who came here in August of last year from Cherryvale, Kan., where he had seven months of experience as a police officer.
Other police on the local force in addition to Chief Savage and Flippin are Assistant Chief William Clawson, Karl Miller and Harry Manlove.
50 years ago
Community mourns Mrs. Sylvia Maguire (Thursday, March 5, 1970)
Funeral services are planned Thursday at St. Alban’s Episcopal Church for Mrs. Sylvia Fasquelle Maguire, widow of the late Charles L. Maguire and one of this town’s most widely known and beloved residents.
Mrs. Maguire died early Wednesday morning in Community Hospital. She had been taken there Monday from her home on the South Mesa at Rancho de los Caballeros, which she and her husband were instrumental in establishing in 1947.
Mrs. Maguire and her husband developed the Maguire Addition, Sunny Cove and Sunny Cove Heights subdivisions in the town and the Country Club Acres development west of the town.
40 years ago
Health Fair bigger, better than ever (Thursday, March 6, 1980)
Wickenburg’s Health Fair 1980 will be held Friday at the Community Center.
This year’s fair will be bigger and better than ever with more participants and expanded hours. More than 30 displays will promote the idea that preventative medicine is the best medicine and being aware of potential problems is the best way to remain healthy.
To help everyone better judge their health status, several free tests will be offered. In fact, everything is free at the fair.
30 years ago
Julie Brooks honored as Chamber’s ‘Woman of Year’ (Thursday, March 8, 1990)
At the Chamber of Commerce’s annual dinner in late January, Julie Brooks was named the recipient of the Chamber’s “Woman of the Year” award for 1989.
Brooks is the executive director of the Wickenburg Chamber of Commerce.
Through the history of the Chamber - originally known as the Roundup Club - many community leaders have received the prestigious award. To date, just three women - Vi Wellik, Royce Kardinal and Brooks - have been honored as Woman of the Year.
20 years ago
‘Brownie’ reflects on 40 years in business (Wednesday, March 8, 2000)
Longtime Wickenburg businessman Garth “Brownie” Brown recently sold Wickenburg Plumbing after 40 years as owner/operator, ending a long and colorful passage in the town’s business history.
Brownie, who is now suffering from macular degeneration, said he wouldn’t have sold the business if he could still see.
He was born at the Old Congress Mine, purchased McGuffin Plumbing from Earl McGuffin in 1950 and changed the name to Wickenburg Plumbing.
10 years ago
Water, sewer rates to be increased (Wednesday, March 3, 2010)
A breakdown of proposed new rates for Town of Wickenburg water and sewer services will be published in the legal section of The Wickenburg Sun on March 10 and 17, and residents will have an opportunity to voice their opinion regarding these new rates during the April 5 town council meeting.
New rates will be based on usage and meter sizes. The last increase to the water rates were August 2007 and the last increase to sewer rates were August 2005. The proposed new rates are needed for improvements to the water and sewer system.
The sanitation (trash) rates are not subject to an increase at this time.
