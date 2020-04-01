80 years ago
Vulture Mine Road being improved (Friday, April 5, 1940)
Work has started this week on the improving of the Vulture road from the highway two miles west of town to the Vulture Mine, a distance of 14 miles.
The work is done by the County Highway Department, through Supervisor Charles H. Fields.
Foy Barnette is the foreman in charge of the crew of four men.
The Vulture road is one of the more important secondary roads in this part of the country, and the improvement of widening and straightening the curves has been needed for a good many years.
70 years ago
Bus Strike Plays Havoc With Mail (Friday, March 31, 1950)
The strike of the Continental Santa Fe Bus Line which went into effect Tuesday plays heck with Wickenburg’s mail. Normally, this line has 13 busses in and out of Wickenburg a day, with four of them carrying mail. One bus from Phx, arriving at 10:15 a.m. daily, brought in the morning mail from the city. This was an important delivery because it included air mail which arrived in Phx during the night.
60 years ago
Elks Club leases Frontier Street building (Friday, April 1, 1960)
A total of 231 men had joined the new Elks Lodge in Wickenburg as of Monday of this week, and they have leased the store building at 116 Frontier St. recently vacated by the Home and Ranch Furniture Co. as a meeting hall.
The building lease is for three years starting today (Friday, April 1) and is owned by Valley National Bank.
Chartering ceremonies were held here last Saturday.
50 years ago
Hospital accredited (Thursday, April 2, 1970)
Wickenburg’s Community Hospital, opened 13 years ago, is now a fully accredited hospital - a goal long sought by those responsible for the management of the hospital as well as the physicians and surgeons who practice there.
Soon the Certificate of Accreditation will arrive, will be framed, and then prominently displayed on a well of the hospital.
Notification that the hospital here had met the rigid requirements of the Joint Commission on Accreditation of Hospitals came last Thursday in a letter to Hospital Administrator Dwain Brown.
40 years ago
Chris Quayle named editor at Sun (Thursday, April 3, 1980)
Chris Quayle begins this week as the new editor of The Wickenburg Sun, replacing Steve Charles, who asked in January to leave the post and is planning to join the Body of Christ Catholic Church community in Indianapolis later this year.
The announcement was made by James Quayle, publisher of The Sun and The Huntington Herald-Press.
A graduate of Ball State University with B.A. and M.A. degrees in English, Quayle assumes his duties as editor after teaching English at Ball State.
Born in Indianapolis, Ind., he lived in the Phoenix area for nine years. Joining Chris will be his wife Linda and sons Chris, 10, and Kelly, 7.
30 years ago
Wickenburg Sun sold to BCI; Cloe named publisher (Thursday, April 5, 1990)
The purchase of The Wickenburg Sun by Brehm Communications, Inc. was announced Monday following completion of the sale agreement at the newspaper’s business offices.
The joint announcement was made by Mike and Cindy Quayle, owners of The Sun, and W.J. (Bill) Brehm, president of Brehm Communications.
Brehm Communications is headquartered in Rancho Bernardo, Calif., near San Diego.
The Wickenburg Sun is a weekly newspaper that began serving the high Sonoran Desert community and surrounding areas of Wickenburg in 1933. Mike and Cindy Quayle purchased the newspaper in 1986 and have operated it since then.
Kevin Cloe, who has been named publisher of The Sun by Brehm Communications, Inc. upon its purchase of the newspaper, brings 18 years of news writing, sports writing, editing and publishing experience to the position.
Cloe was most recently general manager of the Needles, Calif., Desert Star, and before that was general manager of the Kingman Booster, both BCI publications.
20 years ago
‘Cowboy Golf’ comes to Wickenburg (Wednesday, April 5, 2000)
A “Cowboy Golf” tournament is coming to Wickenburg in May, featuring golf played on horseback.
The tournament is scheduled for Saturday, May 13 at the Everett Bowman Rodeo Grounds in Constellation Park and will be a day-long event ending with a barbecue steak fry at an evening awards ceremony.
In Cowboy Golf, the golfer dismounts off his/her horse to hit the ball, then remounts to ride to the next shot. A nine-hole course will be laid out in the desert hills around the rodeo grounds.
The unique type of golf is the format selected by the Community Rodeo Association of Wickenburg as the venue for their fund-raiser.
10 years ago
Museum to celebrate 50th anniversary (Wednesday, April 5, 2010)
Cupcakes, ice cream and lemonade served at tables with red checkered cloths - sounds like an old time ice cream social, but this is the Desert Caballeros Western Museum’s 50th Anniversary Community Celebration from 2 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, April 10 in the Museum’s Charles T. Klein Pavilion at the corner of Tegner Street and Wickenburg Way. And all of the food and activities are free.
For many, the highlight of the day will be the 3:30 p.m. drawing for the winning raffle ticket for Carson Thomas’s half-scale DCWM anniversary saddle. Tickets are $20 each or six for $100. available for purchase at the museum and up to the last minute before the drawing in the pavailion.
