80 years ago
Largest class in school’s history to be graduated (Friday, May 17, 1940)
Wickenburg High School will graduate the largest class in the history of the school Thursday night, May 23, in the high school auditorium.
The 22 prospective graduates are:
Frank Bartee Jr., Omar Levaughn Brumin, James J. Carter, Loy Clingman, Dollie Coon, Mike Echeverria, Phillip Echeverria, Elvey Garcia, Helen Hagbery, Elmer Brian Harrington, Francis Eddie Hunter, James Hannon Kellis, Dorothy Catherine LaMar, Robert E. Martin, Dennis D. O’Reilly, Winona D. O’Reilly, Consuelo Roseleen Roman, Dan H. Thrasher, Frank Verdugo, Jim Bob White, Robert C. Williams and Lotus Wright.
70 years ago
Choo-Choo Don’t Choo No More – Santa Fe R. R. Strike Is On – Three Men Lose Their Jobs (Friday, May 12, 1950)
A strike is a strike some places. But out here on the desert it’s a serious matter. With the Santa Fe Bus, one of the town’s mail carriers, out on strike, the additional strike of the Santa Fe Railroad, the only other authorized mail carrier, puts Wickenburg in the Pony express era. For the first time in 40 years, says Agent Sullivan, the Santa Fe depot closed at 4 p.m. with no trains, the depot is a mighty lonesome spot these days.
60 years ago
Billie Root owns business where he worked as student (Friday, May 13, 1960)
Billie Root is a shining example of Wickenburg’s stability. He represents the type of citizen upon whom the foundation of Wickenburg is built.
First, he is a native of Arizona, born in Prescott Nov. 10, 1927. Secondly, he has been a Wickenburg resident since he was 1 year old. Thirdly, he is the proprietor of the business where he started to work as a high school student.
It was when Lester Willis operated Walters’ Service, the Texaco service station at the corner of Center and Tegner streets, that Root (then a Wickenburg High School student) started working there. Lester’s brother Larry later operated the station, and Root became a full-time employee there on Sept. 13, 1947. Then on March 15, 1952, he bought out Larry Willis and has been the proprietor since then.
50 years ago
Award to Davis for ‘Heroism in Action’ (Thursday, May 14, 1970)
Specialist Four Donald A. Davis, son of Mr. and Mrs. Chester A. Davis of Wickenburg, recently received the Army Commendation Medal near Cu Chi, Vietnam.
Spec. Davis received the award for heroism in action while engaged in military operations against a hostile force in Vietnam.
The 22-year-old soldier was graduated from Wickenburg High School in 1966 and was employed by Wickenburg Mine Supply before entering the Army.
40 years ago
Wranglers take state in baseball, girls track (Thursday, May 15, 1980)
The Wranglers showed everyone in Class B that they are a baseball power, too, as they defeated the defending two-time state champion Hayden Lobos, 11-5, to win the state crown Saturday.
Later that evening, Wickenburg High’s girls track team missed the league championship on May 2 by just one point but then tied St. Johns to become state “co-champions” of the Arizona “B” Conference.
Exactly seven days before, the girls’ softball team had captured its second straight state crown. Then by 3 p.m. Saturday, the boys’ baseball team also won a state championship. As the evening came to a close, the girls’ track team had grabbed their second straight state championship.
30 years ago
Stoft fifth WHS state winner (Thursday, May 17, 1990)
Wickenburg High School (WHS) boys track team standout Jason Stoft is the fifth consecutive WHS athlete to win a state track championship and the second out of the past three years to win the pole vault competition.
Stoft, who holds the school record in the vault at 13-6 feet, cleared a height of 13 feet even to earn the gold medal at the 2A state meet at Chandler High School last Saturday.
Last year, Tyson Gardner won the 110-meter high hurdles, and Tom Carr won the pole vault competition at the state meet the previous year.
Stoft is a senior and concluded a sterling athletic career at Wickenburg High with his gold medal performance at the state meet. He was an all-conference performer in football for WHS and earned all-state honors as a kicker.
20 years ago
Academic all-state again (Wednesday, May 17, 2000)
For the second year in a row, the Wickenburg High School varsity girls’ basketball team had the top grade-point average of all high school in the state - 1A through 5A.
The Lady Wranglers received the Arizona Interscholastic Association’s prestigious scholar-athlete team award for their academic success.
Wickenburg’s combined grade-point average was an outstanding 3.874. Members of the team included Holly Christofferson, Kim Marquis, Leah Kiely, Ashley Ballard, Kelly McGoldrick, Becca White, Amy Wayas, Lauren Serrano, Elizabeth Blakeley, Amy Rose, Michelle Andersen and head coach Colleen Peterson.
10 years ago
“Can Man’ leaves legacy to benefit town (Wednesday, May 12, 2010)
Wickenburg resident Hal Towne left Wickenburg a richer place.
The homeless man was referred to locally as “the can man” or “the bum,” but those who knew the inteligent insightful Towne looked beneath the surface.
They felt enriched through his friendship, having no idea he was a man of “means.”
When he died recently, Towne left $245,000 to the community, benefiting the Town of Wickenburg and 16 non-profit organizations.
On Thursday, May 20, the recipients of “Wickenburg’s Own have Fun Foundation Grant,” which Towne established with the help of attorney Eileen McGuire after inheriting a sum of money, will receive their checks at the Coffinger Park Rec room.
Beginning at 7 p.m., monies will be distributed and those who knew Towne will share memories. Anyone who remembers Towne is encouraged to attend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.