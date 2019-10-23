80 years ago
Not available
70 years ago
Coloradoans take over Monte Vista (Friday, Oct. 21, 1949)
Edgar and Dorothy Stopher, owners of Monte Vista Ranch here, arrived in Wickenburg last weekend and announced that due mainly to health reasons, they have found it necessary to give up the operation of Monte Vista this winter.
Mr. Stopher has been advised that it is necessary for him to take time off while Mrs. Stopher finds her hands full with her 5-month-old son and daughter Karen Sue, now in school in Estes Park, Colo.
Good friends Mr. and Mrs. Irwin S. Beattie are going to manage Monte Vista as lessees. They have owned and operated the Phantom Valley Ranch in the Rocky Mountain National Park in Grand Lake, Colo., for several years.
60 years ago
Congress development program planned (Friday, Oct. 23, 1959)
Phoenix attorney Preble Pettit Jr. has an option on 400 acres of land owned by Earl Shride of Congress, and he plans to use the land for a future development program for the Congress area.
Mrs. Smith said 100 acres would be turned over to actor Hugh O’Brien, who plays the role of Wyatt Earp on television, for O’Brien’s Youth Foundation that deals with the rehabilitation of boys.
50 years ago
Dedication of Alamo Dam planned (Thursday, Oct. 23, 1969)
The Alamo Dam northwest of Wickenburg will be officially dedicated as the Alamo Lake State Park and the Alamo Fish and Wildlife Area next Sunday, Nov. 2.
The Alamo Dam was constructed as a flood control structure by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. The work began in early 1963 and was completed in June of 1968.
The 4,000-acre state park contains a completely developed campground, trailer park, picnic area, amphitheater, administration building, public beach and two boat ramps.
There will be a maximum pool of 700 surface acres in the lake.
40 years ago
Los Caballeros course near completion (Thursday, Oct. 25, 1979)
For the last few weeks, drivers on Vulture Mine Road have been startled to see a beautiful lake and lush green fairways where creosote bush, prickley pear, catclaw and other kinds of desert vegetation formerly grew.
The latest addition to the changing scene is a new clubhouse that is under construction west of the entrance to Rancho de Los Caballeros.
The clubhouse will be the new home of the Los Caballeros Golf Club.
Actual play on the first nine holes is scheduled to begin on Jan. 1, but the clubhouse won’t be completed until about Feb. 1, according to the general contractor Eldon Pendergast.
30 years ago
Civil Air Patrol coming to Wickenburg (Thursday, Oct. 26, 1989)
Bruce Fergen, owner of a flight school based at the municipal airport, is seeking adult advisors to form both a cadet and senior member squadron of the Civil Air Patrol (CAP) in the community
At present, there are approximately 1,500 CAP members in Arizona. The service’s best-known function is in search and rescue, but Fergen explained that the CAP does more than just those two functions.
20 years ago
Conference champions (Wednesday, Oct. 27, 1999)
The Wickenburg Wranglers won their Homecoming game last Friday by handling the Parker Broncs in surprising fashion, 42-28, to win the 3A West Conference crown.
The big Homecoming win for the Wranglers (7-1 overall and 6-0 in conference play) left second-year coach Tom McGoldrick with memories for the ages.
“When it’s all said and done, and I’m read to check out of this world, I’ll remember these last two weeks,” said the second-year coach.
Friday’s conference-clinching victory followed a dramatic come-from-behind 21-16 victory against Seton Catholic the previous week.
Wickenburg’s win helped atone for a 12-8 loss last year against Parker, a game that gave the Broncs the 3A West’s No. 2 seed and dropped Wickenburg to third-plaee - leaving the Wranglers with a first-place state playoff game against eventual state champion Payson.
10 years ago
BBB tax to return? (Wednesday, October 21, 2009)
Just as the expiration of Wickenburg’s first-ever BBB (Bed, Board and Booze) tax has come to pass, a variation of the tax could be approved next week by the Wickenburg Town Council.
The item will be discussed during a special meeting at Town Hall on Monday (Oct. 26) and will begin at 5 p.m.
The town stopped its collection of the tax, which was established nearly three years ago, on Oct. 1.
The tax was set to run for three years, or until the town collected $1.75 million for the Downtown Streetscape Project.
Up until this past June, an additional 3.5 percent sales tax was assessed on all purchases made at restaurants, hotels, motels and resorts, and places where alcoholic beverages are served.
Between June 1 and Sept. 30, the tax at those locations was assessed at a lower rate of 2.0 percent.
