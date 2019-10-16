80 years ago School building to be dedicated Thursday (Friday, Oct. 20, 1939) Dedication of one of the finest assets a town can have - the new high school building - will take place Tuesday evening, Oct. 24, in the high school auditorium. Erected at a cost of $42,000, of which the federal government furnished approximately $27,000 in labor and materials and a portion also furnished by the Governor’s Relief Fund and Works Progress Administration, the new building is occupied by the science and commercial departments, library and study hall. The basement contains three large rooms of re-enforced concrete construction, with concrete floors, water-proof concrete plaster walls and Celotex ceilings. 70 years ago Wednesday looks like a big day (Friday, Oct. 14, 1949) It’s been a long time between drinks. Not since the Desert Caballeros took to the hills last spring has the town had an opportunity to whoop it up in a style and manner that by now have become rather widely known as the different and distinctive “Wickenburg Way,” But the chance comes Wednesday, which the Round-Up Club has designated “International Truck Day - Out Wickenburg Way” and through the cooperation of the club and the International Harvester Company, it’s beginning to look like we’d have some fund and a little excitement in the old town. As most Wickenburgers know by now, the big company - one of the biggest in the world, we suspect - is spending a lot of refined high grade to advertise Wickenburg (and, as a trifling incidental, International Trucks) in four of the top-notch national publications of the U.S. this month. Big full-page full-color advertisements featuring patrolman Hugh Smith shaking hands with the driver of an International test truck down by the Wishing Well and with each ad boldly captioned, “Every Day Out Wickenburg Way” are appearing in the Saturday Evening Post, Collier’s, Time and Newsweek. 60 years ago Annexation would be biggest in 25 years (Friday, Oct. 16, 1959) When the Town Council meets Monday evening, its special citizens committee on annexation will make recommendations that, if approved, could lead to the town’s biggest area growth in the last quarter century. Here is what the special committee will recommend: 1. Town limits be expanded on the west from Mariposa Street to the western boundary of Section 10, which is roughly parallel with Vulture Mine Road. 2. Town limits be extended on the north to and including the Arizona Public Service substation on Highway 89. 50 years ago Interstate 10 delayed two years (Thursday, Oct. 16, 1969) It is an old and dispiriting story for westsiders, by State Highway Engineer W.N. Price announced that due to flood control and funding problems, there will be a hold-up in building the Brenda Cutoff. Another two years are added on to the completion date of the Interstate 10 freeway that will connect Phoenix to the Coast via the west side. Price announced that the highway department plans to have the Brenda-Tonopah section open in two years to 30 months. Now he said the stretch will open in 1971, but the west-side section of Interstate 10 has been scheduled for 1974. This is the result in the cutback in federal finances. 40 years ago National Guard forms commuter unit here (Thursday, Oct. 18, 1979) The Arizona Army National Guard will form one of the nation’s first “commuter” units in Wickenburg. The unit, a detachment of the 1058th Ordnance Company in Prescott, is one of eight formed in Northern Arizona to bring existing units in Prescott, Kingman, Flagstaff and Winslow to full strength. The detachments will be transported from their communities on weekend drill and training periods to their parent units. At full strength, the Wickenburg unit (with one officer and nine enlisted personnel) will generate more than $16,500 a year in added income. 30 years ago $250,000 grant to hospital (Thursday, Oct. 19, 1989) Wickenburg Community Hospital can now look forward to the development of its radiology facilities with confidence - thanks to a sizeable grant. The grant, $250,000, was the largest such grant awarded by the Del E. Webb Foundation of Wickenburg. Hospital representatives have indicated that it will be used to improve the hospital’s facilities for providing X-ray and other diagnostic services. 20 years ago Mayor named to transportation board (Wednesday, Oct. 20, 1969) Wickenburg Mayor Rusty Gant has been named to the State Board of Transportation by Gov. Jane Hull. The appointment to the board, which determines appropriations and sets policy for the state’s highways, was made by the governor on Oct. 5. Once Gant’s appointment is confirmed by the Arizona Senate, he will serve a six-year term on the board, which meets monthly. Gant has been Wickenburg’s mayor for the past six years. 10 years ago Wranglers (7-0) just preparing for EF showdown Just getting ready for Estrella Foothills and the state playoffs. (Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2009 Thats how Wickenburg High School’s unbeaten football team (7-0) has been approaching the past few weeks of the season and the next couple. The Wranglers, three-time defending 3A West Region champions, are weeding through the weakest part of their schedule right now but can’t become complacent with lopsided victories - the latest being 55-14 thumping of winless Sedona Red Rock at home Friday night (Oct. 9). On Friday night (Oct. 16), the Wranglers travel to Phoenix Christian High School to play winless South Pointe (0-7), which doesn’t have its own football field. Then they host a struggling Parker squad for Homecoming the following week.
