80 years ago
Theater observes birthday Tuesday (Friday, Feb. 23, 1940)
In observance of the fifth anniversary of the Out-Wickenburg-Way Theater, Mr. and Mrs. E.A. Stein entertained a host of friends and acquaintances Tuesday night with the free showing of Francisca Gaal and Franchot Tone in “The Girl Down Stairs.”
Looking back over the history of the Out-Wickenburg-Way Theater these past five years, we find in our records where advertising was purchased Feb. 16, 1935 when Shirley Temple in “Little Miss Marker” was the Thursday night attraction, and the show was held at the El Recreo hall.
With the arrival of summer months, the theater went “open air,” and shows were held on a vacant lot on Railroad Street. The famous old Granada hall was leased later in the winter when the weather was too cold for outdoor showings, and after lengthy negotiations the building was purchased and remodeling commenced.
70 years ago
Information Not Available
60 years ago
With annexation approved, town’s area doubled (Friday, Feb. 19, 1960)
Today (Friday), the Town of Wickenburg doubles in area.
It’s the biggest growth in the town’s long and interesting history. And it comes on the even of the 1960 federal census, which will give the town the benefit of the increased population that in turn will increase the town’s share of gasoline, auto lieu and sales taxes that are distributed by the state on the basis of population.
The growth was realized Monday evening when the Town Council passed Ordinance No. 235, which annexes large areas adjacent to the old town limits on the north, south and west. Town Manager Rueben Stifel estimates the annexation will increase Wickenburg’s population by 350 to 400 persons and that it will increase the assessed valuation of real property within the town limits by approximately $295,000.
The newly annexed areas include: Tracts 4 through 11 along the south side of the California Highway from Mesquite Drive to Yucca Drive; the southwest quarter of Section 10 between Yucca Drive and Vulture Mine Road; all of the C-4 Tract; Rose Acres; the area embracing Wickenburg Community Hospital and portions of land owned by Dr. Floyd Bralliar and Stanley Herr to the north of the hospital; the west side of the Prescott Highway from West Cavaness to and including the Herr property; and east side of the Prescott Highway from the Barnette Addition to the Arizona Public Service Co. substation and extending east to and including the W.D. Simpson property.
50 years ago
Plans approved for Community Building (Thursday, Feb. 19, 1970)
By unanimous vote, the Park Board has approved plans for a new Community Building for Wickenburg.
The plans went to Town Council with the Park Board’s recommendation that the building be erected on town-owned property fronting on Valentine Street across from the new Wickenburg Public Library.
The new 9,540-square-foot building, under roof, will feature a main auditorium that will seat 800 or 400 for a banquet, and a smaller room that will seat 100 for eating or 150 when used as an auditorium.
The design, in principle, is similar at that of the new library and the two buildings, facing each other and located between Town Hall, Stone Park and the Hassayampa River, would give Wickenburg the major portion of the Civic Center unrivalled in the state.
40 years ago
Leger, Hopfer choice’s for all-conference (Thursday, Feb. 21, 1980)
Wickenburg’s Melinda Leger was the coaches’ unanimous choice as captain, and Debby Hopfer joined her teammate as members of the B-West Division All-Conference First Team, announced at the conclusion of Saturday’s B-West Basketball Tournament, where the Wranglerettes finished second to Camp Verde.
Leger, a junior, who led the Wranglerettes in scoring this season with a 15.3-point average, received the most votes of any player in the poll of B-West coaches.
Hopfer, who concludes her high school basketball career this year as the Wranglerettes’ top rebounder, averaged 11 points per game.
Wranglerettes Nicole Toole and Sheretta Bowie were named to the all-conference second team.
30 years ago
Quayle named publisher of Indiana daily (Thursday, Feb. 22, 1990)
Michael E. Quayle, publisher and president of The Wickenburg Sun, has been named publisher and chief executive officer of the Vincennes (Ind.) Sun-Commercial, effective March 1.
Quayle, 33, will be the youngest publisher in the Central Newspapers, Inc. chain.
Quayle has been the publisher and owner of The Wickenburg Sun since January, 1987.
As Quayle begins his duties in Vincennes, his wife Cindy will assume the publisher duties at The Sun, where she has been the paper’s business manager since January, 1987.
The Quayles plan to relocate to Vincennes within the next few months.
20 years ago
After 30 years, Watson is retiring (Thursday, Feb. 23, 2000)
Longtime Wickenburg businessman Stan Watson is retiring after serving the community in insurance and real estate for 30 years.
Watson will put in his last day next Tuesday at the local Coldwell Banker Bob Nuth and Associates office, where he has worked selling real estate since 1987.
Watson, 64, and a native Arizonan from Pinal County, moved to Wickenburg in 1970 from Phoenix, where he had worked as an insurance company marketing representative for 14 years.
Four years after moving to Wickenburg, Watson started his own independent insurance agency, which he owned and operated from 1974 to 1986. He then moved to the real estate business in 1987.
10 years ago
Lady Wranglers win region (Wednesday, Fed. 17, 2010)
Defense worked in its first victory against Sedona Red Rock two weeks earlier, and it worked again for Wickenburg High School’s girls basketball team last Thursday night (Feb. 11).
The Lady Wranglers, after falling behind early, smothered the host Lady Scorpions with their quick and aggres sive defense to win the 2009-10 West Region championship, 33-27.
The region title, however, didn’t improve the Lady Wranglers’ status for the 3A state playoffs, which began this week. Finishing the regular season the No. 10-rated team in Arizona Interscholastic Association’s 3A Power Points, Coach James Wiley’s girls were forced to travel to favored No. 7 Alchesay Tuesday night (Feb. 16) - The results from Tuesday night’s game were not available in time for this week’s report.
