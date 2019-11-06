80 years ago
Pioneer Congress pair laid to rest (Friday, Nov. 10, 1939)
Death claimed one of the prominent cattle-raising figures of Yavapai County when Congress Junction Justice of the Peace Charles Carter died at a local hospital early Sunday morning, two days after his wife Catherine Rudy Carter had succumbed to a lingering illness.
The deaths ended one of the stories of development of this area by hardy pioneers. Both Mr. and Mrs. Carter had been residents of Yavapai County since the 1870s; children of the county’s earliest settlers and outstanding figures in the growth of Northern Arizona as a cattle-raising district.
Mr. Carter, who had been in ill health for several months, was in a local hospital when his wife succumbed Thursday morning.
70 years ago
Lads to join Boy Scout Troop (Friday, Nov. 5, 1949)
Almost 20 boys will be invested into the Boy Scout Troop 95 Monday night (Nov. 7) at American Legion Hall 20, according to Scoutmaster Sabin Brown.
The interest shown in reorganizing the scout troop has been gratifying to the committee, Brown said.
Among boys to be invested in the Tenderfoot ceremony are: John Axton, Gene Craig, Charles Craig, Ole Anthony, Edward Bloomingburg, Rodger Bachman, Harvey Frith, Bruce Sein, Emery Anders, Harold Anders, Douglas Harrington, Eugene Ball, Jack Walters, Jerry Hoskin, David Underdown, John Foley, Dick Nervick, Bill Alexander and Tom Alexander.
60 years ago
Jet crashes near Wickenburg (Friday, Nov. 6, 1959)
Wreckage of a T-33 jet trainer that carried a German student pilot to his death was found Thursday of last week approximately 11 miles northwest of Wickenburg.
The plane, flying out of Luke Field, left the base the afternoon before with fuel for only 2.5 hours. When the plane had not returned within that time, a search was started and continued until dark. The next morning, the search was continued and the plane found.
50 years ago
Ralph Watkins taking over GM dealership (Thursday, Nov. 6, 1969)
Ralph Watkins Jr. of Buckeye, widely known throughout the state and whose family has been identified with the automobile business in Arizona for the past 40 years, is taking over the Figgins Chevrolet, Oldsmobile and Buick agency here.
Mr. Watkins now heads the Watkins Chevrolet Co. in Buckeye and a similar in Avondale. The Buckeye dealership was established by his father, the late Ralph Watkins Sr., 40 years ago. It is No. 19 on the list of automobile dealers in Arizona.
40 years ago
KSWW resumes broadcasting (Thursday, Nov. 8, 1979)
Wickenburg radio station KSWW will return to the air Saturday with a new format and under a new station manager.
Lawrence Rust, 22, will take the reins as station manager, replacing Pete Peterson, and the station will offer a musical selection including “easy listening” music ranging from artists like James Taylor and Linda Ronstadt to Frank Sinatra and The Carpenters. The station also will offer a variety of country music selections.
30 years ago
Connector route to be built (Thursday, Nov. 9, 1989)
D.C. Black, deputy engineer for Maricopa County, told a crowd of about 60 persons in Wickenburg last week that the county had obtained the right-of-way on land for a connector route linking Interstate 17 to Interstate 10, via State Route 74 southeast of Wickenburg.
That connector had been promised to Wickenburg for many years by the Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT), but that promise had never been fulfilled.
As the route figured now, motorists must turn south beyond Lake Pleasant and drive 11 miles before reaching the freeway, just north of the greater Phoenix area.
The new connector would go east and north from that turnoff and line up at New River, about 15 miles north of where eastbound traffic now enters Interstate 17.
20 years ago
Safeway groundbreaking set (Wednesday, Nov. 10, 1999)
Safeway Stores, Inc. recently announced that it plans to break ground on a new grocery store in Wickenburg in January, with a tentative opening date set for August of 2000.
Safeway, which already has a store in the West Plaza, will relocate to the southeast corner of Vulture Mine Road and West Wickenburg Way.
The new store, which will be 79 percent larger than the existing store, will have a pharmacy, something the store does not currently offer.
10 years ago
Prison, rail park may bring jobs to Wickenburg (Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2009)
Wickenburg’s Economic Development Partnership is currently negotiating with two large corporations in hopes of bringing both to the Forepaugh area for the purpose of creating new jobs.
The partnership has set its sights on Rail America (the Arizona/California Railroad), which would build an intermodal industrial/rail park, and Corrections Corporation of America (CCA), which would build private prison.
Comprised of representatives from private businesses, the purpose of the partnership is to find and attract economic development for the Town of Wickenburg.
The Partnership is not unanimous in its thinking regarding the direction of the group, and it is somewhat split on the idea of a prison in Forepaugh.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.