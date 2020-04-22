80 years ago
Stockmen meet here Saturday (Friday, April 26, 1940)
It is expected that between 250 and 300 stockmen will gather in Wickenburg from various parts of the state to attend an all-day meeting scheduled to take place at El Recreo.
The main purpose of the meeting will be to discuss petitions and correspondence for and against the inclusion of public lands in northern Maricopa County, Southern Yavapai County and Yuma County within the grazing district.
About 300 people, representing the various livestock industries, with the areas affected will be present for the important meeting. The Mohair Growers Association, Wool and Cotton Growers Association as well as the Arizona State Land Department will all be represented.
70 years ago
Information not available
60 years ago
Aviation played role in Flying E history (Friday, April 22, 1960)
The Flying E Ranch came into being in 1946 when Lee Eyerly of Salem, Ore., purchased a little more than three sections of deeded land and some leased range land from Tom Richards.
It had been a working ranch, consisting of a homestead house, several old buildings, and the present ranch well. Mr. Eyerly purchased the property for the sole purpose of having a place to retire in the winter with no intention of building a guest ranch.
“Vic and Leta Kelly were working for us here (Salem, Ore.) on our Oregon Flying E Ranch, and they persuaded me to establish a guest ranch permitting them to operate it for me,” Mr. Eyerly explained.
50 years ago
New Roping Club off to good start (Thursday, April 23, 1970)
Ray Bybee is president of the revitalized and incorporated Wickenburg Roping Club.
Bob Fannin is vice president; Chuck Keelan, secretary-treasurer; and the directors are Elliot Mason, Bill Dillard, Pat Hayes and Bill Benjamin.
Thirty-three residents of the community have pledged to become active members, including Henry Johnston, Paul Wright, George Wilkins, Butch Pemberton, Bill Dillard, John Waddell, Elliot Mason, Joe Jasper, Pat Hayes, Rex Beach, Obern Bodiroga, Ron Elliot, Bob Fannin, Dan Hale, Earl Herber, Chuck Hester, Houston Anders, Darrel Swigert, Wayne Talent, Bob Sanders, Bill Benjamin, Chuck Keelan, Ray Bybee, Ray Bates, Ben Billingslea, Lloyd Hankins, Ray Baum, Brad Johnson, Bob Roshone, Jerry Wharton, Chuck Smith, Angel Morales and Stark Bidwell.
40 years ago
Peanuts characters come to life on WHS stage (Thursday, April 24, 1980)
Work on the spring musical at Wickenburg High School has been proceeding during a busy time of the year.
Selection for production this year was, “You’re A Good Man, Charlie Brown,” based on the comic strip crated by Charles M. Schulz.
Playing the parts of the “Peanuts” gang are: Davis Giles as Charlie Brown; Sean Young as Linus; Jay Hefner as Schroeder; Colleen Haggard as Lucy; Carlene Heath as Patty; John McAlduff as Snoopy; Jeri McGuffin as Sally; Alayne Spina as Violet; and Becky Byrne as Frieda.
30 years ago
Turtleback zoning OK’d (Thursday, April 26, 1990)
A zoning concept for developing Turtleback Mountain into a complex to including housing, a golf course, restaurants and a hotel was approved last week.
The plans, if brought to fruition, may add up to 2,000 new faces to the community in future years.
The Wickenburg Planning and Zoning Commission last Thursday reviewed an updated plan to bring the planned development “Tortuga Ranch” on Turtleback Mountain to the community.
Turtleback Mountain is located on the southern quadrant of Wickenburg.
Currently, the mountain is accessible by vehicle along a rough dirt path at the end of Kellis Road.
20 years ago
Wickenburg again selected top retirement locale (Wednesday, April 26, 2000)
Once again, Wickenburg has been chosen as one of the best places in the country to retire.
This time the designation was given by The Searchers, a St. Louis-based data research and information company.
Quality of life, taxes, crime rate, and affordability of housing are just a few of the more than 70 sets of criteria used by The Searchers in making its determination.
Wickenburg and the surrounding area scored very high in almost every category.
The Searchers give the distinction of “Outstanding Community” every two years to those communities that provide superior quality of life to their residents. This year, the company recognized 157 different communities throughout the country. In the past two years, only 10 new communities have been added to the esteemed list. Wickenburg is one of the 10.
10 years ago
Museum recognizes its volunteers (Wednesday, April 21, 2010)
For 50 years, the Desert Caballeros Western Museum had been kept alive by its volunteers. The museum appreciates everyone who volunteered this year, made new friends, learned new things, gave back to the community, and got to talk to Volunteer Coordinator Marilu Rix on the phone at least once a week.
Volunteer Appreciation Awards for 2009 were distributed at the annual volunteer luncheon on April 7 in the Klein Pavilion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.