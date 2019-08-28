By Shawn Byrne
Sun Editor
There’s one thing that can be said about the Nadaburg Unified School District; it practices what it preaches.
Everyone learned in school at one time or another that “if you don’t succeed, try, try again.” NUSD is doing just that with a $2.4 million bond to be decided by the voters of the Wittmann school district in November.
It was one year ago when NUSD asked for the approval of a $2.3 million bond that was narrowly defeated by a 2-point margin (1,464-1,405 votes), according to the Maricopa County Recorder’s Office.
The school district wanted last year’s bond to “renovate space in an existing school” that would become its high school site. Projects within this renovation included upgrading fire alarms, security systems, and external and internal facilities. Outdated furniture and equipment were going to be replaced.
The district also wanted to purchase new vehicles for its new high school, other improvements on school grounds, and additional furniture, equipment, and technology.
NUSD wants to move forward with opening its own high school, and in May the board unanimously approved November’s attempt for a bond. Tax rates and assessed values were explained to the board at that meeting “and the goal is to keep taxes the same or lower for residents,” according to the district’s minutes of the meeting.
During the district’s June meeting, former Superintendent Rick Stephen described to the board meetings held with state Sen. Sine Kerr (R-Buckeye) and Rep. Joanne Osborne (R-Goodyear) and their support for extending tuition reimbursements for NUSD high school students should the bond be defeated in November. If the bond were to fail, Stephen told the board the district is poised to work with legislators on tuition reimbursements when their new session begins in Januaury.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.