Parent Association for Congress Kids is looking for volunteers and members for the 2019-20 school year.
PACK is looking for volunteers for set-up/cleanup, building/assembly of props, behind the scene art work, phone work, clerical, mailing, and printing. PACK is also accepting donations of cash, items, gift cards, cookies/cakes for bake sales, raffle prizes, silent auctions, and car wash facility.
Those who are interested can sponsor a volleyball or basketball game. The sponsor’s business will be highlighted during the game and business cards handed out. The sponsor’s donation of $100 or more will be used as a raffle prize and to buy concession items. There are five home games for each sport. Donations can be written off as PACK is a 501C3.
Those who are interested can sign up for the following:
•PACK member who does not wish to volunteer, $4;
•PACK member who will volunteer, $4;
•PACK member who will vulunnteer and come to monthly meetings, $4.
For questions or more information, text Katie Gardner (928)315-2486.
