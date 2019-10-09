By Julie Case, Principal
Festival Foothills Elementary is off to a great start. This year we have seen an increase in our enrollment of students in kindergarten through eighth grade, as well as preschool. In addition to new students, we also have two new teachers joining our staff.
We would like to welcome and introduce our new middle school teachers. Mrs. Rhiannon McGowan is our new middle school math teacher. Mrs. McGowan, her husband and their three children moved to Buckeye last November.
She grew up in Phoenix, attended Maryvale High School, and completed her undergraduate degree from Northern Arizona University. Rhiannon received her master’s degree through Lesley University. This will be her 20th year in education.
She has taught in Arizona, Nevada, Alabama, and in Germany for the Department of Defense. She has experience teaching kindergarten through fifth-grade students and is super excited to be teaching middle school math this year.
We would also like to welcome Mrs. Annette Delaney, our new middle school science teacher. Mrs. Delaney and her husband moved to Arizona last September from Cincinnati, but she is originally from Chicago.
Mrs. Delaney has a bachelor’s degree from Carthage College and a master’s degree from Xavier University. Annette has 35 years of teaching experience. She has taught fourth through sixth grade and gifted education in a Montessori environment. She has also taught in Seoul, South Korea through Xavier University. In addition to teaching children, Mrs. Delaney has taught Montessori methods courses for teachers.
We are super excited to have both of these ladies join the Festival Foothills team.
