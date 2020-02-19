The Wickenburg High School Senior class is holding a movie night at the Saguaro Theater on Monday, Feb. 24.
The movie featured is “Dr. Doolittle.” Doors open at 6:30 p.m. with the movie starting at 7. Admission is $5.
The concession stand will be open, and every person in attendance will be entered to win a $25 Maverik gift card. All proceeds will benefit the senior grad night party.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.