Yeshua’s child care in Wickenburg has been approved by the governor’s office to be a child enrichment center, and scholarships are available to parents who are designated as essential workers.
Yeshua’s, located on West Wickenburg Way, currently has openings for children 1-12 years of age, and offers help with online schooling.
For more information call the center at (602) 574-0333.
To apply for scholarships visit https://arizonaenrichmentcenters.az.gov/find-carehttps://arizonaenrichmentcenters.az.gov/find-care.
