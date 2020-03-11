Today I will bring you up to speed on what our schools are doing in regards to the information received about the COVID-19 (formerly known as the Coronavirus). The majority of this article is written with the information provided by the Arizona Department of Education (ADE), Maricopa County Health Department, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
According to the CDC, COVID-19 is a respiratory illness spread between people who are in close contact and through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes. It may also be spread through contact with infected surfaces or objects. Like other respiratory viruses, this virus spreads easily. It has been reported that the virus has a minimal impact on children, as most of the confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported from China have occurred in adults. However, as with other respiratory illnesses, certain populations of children may be at increased risk of severe infection, such as children with underlying health conditions. With that said, what can we do to keep our school children healthy?
Although there have only been two reported cases in Arizona as of this writing, it is important to remind families and educators of the healthy habits that can prevent the spread of all disease and illness. Although there is not a vaccine for COVID-19, it is important that children stay up-to-date on vaccines for other preventable diseases. Children who have a fever, diarrhea, or have been vomiting should stay home for 24 hours after the symptoms have subsided. Children with a cough should be directed to cover their mouth with their elbow or sleeve, rather than their hand, and should avoid touching their face. Children with a runny nose should use a tissue, discard it immediately and then wash their hands. Hand washing with soap and water for at least 20 seconds is the number one action that can prevent the spread of illnesses.
Wickenburg Unified School District has policies and procedures in place for reporting communicable and infectious diseases. Our school sites are routinely cleaned and disinfected, and students have soap, paper towels and facial tissues available to them. Our elementary teachers have hand washing routines built into the daily schedule and all teachers encourage good hygiene. The school sites will be monitoring absenteeism and will watch for trends in illnesses. We encourage all staff and students to stay home when they are sick, so as not to spread viruses and infections. It is important for families to have a designated caregiver for sick children.
For up-to-date information on the COVID-19, refer to reliable resources like the websites for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) at cdc.gov and the Maricopa County Health Department at Maricopa.gov/5302/Public-Health.
