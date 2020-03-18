Graduates from the four-area high schools (Wickenburg, Salome, Bagdad and Christian Academy) who are interested in earth science careers or education are invited to apply for the Wickenburg Gem and Mineral Society Annual $3,000 Scholarship. Every year, WGMS awards a $3,000 scholarship to deserving graduates from one of four area high schools to support them in furthering their education in earth science.
Students can request applications from their school counselors or science instructors. Applications can be submitted to Wickenburg Gem and Mineral Society, P.O. Box 20375 Wickenburg, AZ 85358. Scholarship applications are due May 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.