Gov. Doug Ducey’s latest executive order “STAY AT HOME, STAY HEALTHY AND STAY CONNECTED” was announced Monday, March 30.
The executive order became effective at 5 p.m. March 31 and encourages individuals and families to limit the activities they do away from home.
Wickenburg Unified School District will now begin implementation of its previously developed “Stay at Home” plan. The plan establishes minimal levels of employee staffing onsite to run the schools and district offices. Social distancing had currently been in effect, now most work will be done offsite.
Digital educational programming through Google Classrooms will continue until the end of the school year. For those unable to connect online, educational paper packets will continue. The “Grab and Go” food distribution to children is essential and will also continue.
Each school principal’s contact information is listed below. The administration is happy to answer any questions or be of assistance in any way.
We echo the governor’s encouragement to stay connected. Please follow us on social media and on our website www.wickenburgschools.org for up-to-date information. You can also reach out to one of our school principals if you have any questions.
Hassayampa Elementary – Carissa Hershkowitz cahershkowitz@wusd9.org or call (928)684-6750
Festival Foothills Elementary – Julie Case jcase@wusd9.org or call (928)501-6000
Vulture Peak Middle School – Jennifer Moran jmoran@wusd9.org or call (928)684-6700
Wickenburg High School – Mark Gorman mgorman@wusd9.org or call (928)684-6600
Wickenburg Virtual Academy – Rose Garcia rgarcia@wusd9.org or call (928)684-6717.
