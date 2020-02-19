The Arizona Tax Credit program allows Arizona taxpayers to make a donation to Wickenburg High School. Those who donate receive a dollar-for-dollar credit against Arizona state taxes owed, and though the 2019 tax year has passed, it is not too late to donate if you have not already filed your taxes. By making a tax credit donation to the school, you can direct your money owed to a program of your choosing.
For years, taxpayers could direct up to $200 as an individual or $400 filing jointly to a school’s extracurricular, character education, testing fees, and test preparation programs. Beginning this year and running through June 2022, the state has expanded what these funds can be utilized for. In addition to those listed before, schools can use these donations to support community school meal programs, playground equipment, shade structures, healthcare supplies, and acquiring capital items. Per A.R.S. 15-709, capital items can include furniture, equipment, books, instructional aides, and computer software, to name a few. Again, this tax credit comes directly off your tax liability and there is no cost to you.
Your generous donations have supported our programs here at WHS for many years. This year alone we funded field trips, supported co-curricular programs such as drama, music, and art, provided athletic programs with both coaches and equipment, and allowed clubs to attend events across the state. As we quickly move through the spring semester, we will be looking for support with these programs once again. In addition, we currently have a campaign in place to raise funds to support our art program with the purchase of a new kiln and supplies.
As we look to the moment and the future your donations allow us to continue to provide resources and engaging opportunities for our students. They also provide necessary resources for the coaches and sponsors of both our athletic programs and extracurricular activities to help our students develop skills that will transcend high school, college, and the workforce – benefiting them for a lifetime.
I want to thank all of you who have contributed to the students here at WHS. I hope we can count on your continued support for years to come. For any of you who have not donated in the past, I want to invite you to consider doing so. It’s one of the only ways you can direct your tax dollars to a program of your choice that benefits youth and at no cost to you. If you are interested in donating, please visit the district website at www.wickenburgschools.org. There is a link on the page to donate and learn more about how you can support the students across the community with this program.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.