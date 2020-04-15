Arizona State Board of Education unanimously adopted an emergency ruling that does not penalize graduating seniors solely on the effects of COVID-19 school closures. This ruling will give districts more flexibility as they move forward with awarding high school diplomas.
While decisions about graduation ceremonies will be determined at the district level, ADE is encouraging districts to be creative when celebrating the class of 2020.
Some aspects of the board’s ruling include the following:
• When deciding how to award academic credit and high school diplomas, schools should first base the decisions on the entire school year, including any educational opportunities provided during closures. School districts and charter schools determine what the educational opportunities are and how they are delivered. Examples may include independent study and online instruction.
• If a student has not yet completed or passed (60 percent) the Civics Exam due to barriers related to the COVID-19 public health emergency, that student’s diploma should not be withheld and should not prevent them from graduating per SBE guidance.
• If schools are unable to provide educational opportunities during the closure, then schools may look to the student’s progress prior to the closure. Specifically, if the student already met the competency requirements for the course or was on track to graduate prior to the closure, then the school may award the credit or diploma. How to make this determination is at the discretion of the school district or charter school.
• These rules are intended to clarify pathways to award credit and diplomas as the result of the closures. Schools retain the authority to decide whether to issue diplomas or credit to students.
However, schools may not base these decisions solely due to missed instructional time as the result of the closure.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.