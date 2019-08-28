By Jeremy Courliss
Director of Informational Technology
We are wrapping up the fourth week of school in the 2019-2020 school year, and we have already had many exciting things happen in the IT department here at Wickenburg schools.
Our goal in the IT Department is to find new ways to facilitate student learning and growth through the use of technology. To that end, we strive to evaluate and implement new technology systems that will have a positive impact on our students. We have been working on changes over the past couple months that are exciting for the IT Department and important for the entire district.
The first change for the district is in our site-to-site connections. We have closed the old district offices at 40 W. Yavapai St. and moved personnel, servers, and connections to various sites around the district. This change will save the district time and money, as well as improve overall connections between sites and to the internet. As we add more and more wireless devices, it is important we consider the usability and efficiency of the network in order to accommodate the increased network usage. This change will allow us to focus time, energy, and support resources to school sites to keep up with those demands.
In addition to these changes to the network and servers, we are replacing the copiers in the district. This may not seem like a monumental change, but I can tell you our staff is thrilled to see newer copiers in place. We have had the current machines on lease for the past five years, and they were starting to show signs of age.
It may not seem like five years is a long time to keep these devices, but in the tech world, five years is retirement age for many devices.
We have almost completed the rollout of the new devices, but I am most excited for the next phase of the install. We are putting a solution called “Papercut” in place to help track and reduce paper usage. We run a tight ship when it comes to paper usage, but this solution will help us find new ways to reduce costs, increase productivity, and protect the confidentiality of documents.
We have several more changes coming over the course of the year, such as upgrading our Adobe Creative Cloud subscription for CTE programs, increasing Wi-Fi coverage for the growing inventory of Chromebooks, and implementing online registration.
I look forward to keeping the public updated on these projects as the year progresses.
