Graduation night is statistically one of the most dangerous nights of a young person’s life. Sober Grad Night is a graduation party organized by Wickenburg High School parents to provide a safe environment for graduates to celebrate with their friends. Sober Grad Night is now a tradition for thousands of high school graduates in our state every year.
The party is funded through ticket sales, donations, and other fundraising events. WHS Class of 2020 Parent Committee are reaching out to local Wickenburg businesses and community members to donate to this cause. Prizes are awarded at the end of the night. To donate a prize to the group, contact the parent committee via email at whsgradparents@gmail.com or by mail at WHS Grad Nite, 340 W. Wickenburg Way Ste A #37, Wickenburg AZ 85390. Monetary contributions can also be made payable to WHS Graduation Party Fund. An account has been established at UMB Bank.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.