By Shawn Byrne
Sun Editor
The uncertainty revolving around the re-opening of economic activity statewide, including schools has Wickenburg Unified School District formulating contingency graduation plans for the Class of 2020. Seniors who were on course to graduate at the end of the third quarter will graduate, according to WUSD Superintendent Howard Carlson.
If Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey lifts restrictions, the district will proceed as planned with a WHS graduation ceremony on May 22. The district could postpone the ceremony to a day in June if necessary, but no later than June 19.
If the state remains under social distancing restrictions, the district will try to work with the Town of Wickenburg to do a parade for the graduates at the airport. Finally, a virtual ceremony is also being considered.
Eighth-grade recognition for Vulture Peak Middle School and Festival Foothills has not been decided upon by the district.
The district has formed a committee of students, parents, administrators, and teachers that is working to find the best answer. It is possible the WUSD Governing Board made a decision at Tuesday’s board meeting on one of those options, or it could have possibly delayed their decision to see what the governor will do past April 30. The meeting was held past deadline.
School closures will not affect students promoting to the next grade. WUSD is following the state Department of Education’s recommendation that students’ grades can get better from the third quarter, but those grades cannot get worse.
“This decision was made due to potential inequalities in resources and support our students have access to during this crisis,” said Valarie Shumway, WUSD communications specialist.
If any child has left an essential item, such as glasses or medication, at school, parents can make arrangements with school administration to retrieve them. Once the stay-at-home order is lifted, schools will be organizing a time for families to pick up nonessential personal items at the end of May.
Parents should know that payments for activities not made through a tax credit can be refunded. Activities paid using a tax credit cannot be refunded, but can be rolled over into the next school year to cover an alternative program or activity. This does not include athletics.
“If the sport season had already started, no refund will be available,” Shumway said. “If the season had not started, then individuals should contact their respective school to discuss this issue further.”
The district is also assuring parents it has a strong online filtering system on all WUSD devices that have been checked out to students. This filtering system will also be a part of the internet service that will soon be offered by AZ Airnet for families who did not have internet.
