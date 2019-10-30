With a world strife with disagreement and accusation, we all wonder what our future holds. As an elementary school principal, I get caught wondering the same thing then I look around the school and realize the future is right here in these little bodies and minds. What an awesome responsibility I and the staff at Hassayampa have! Everyday we face the challenges of providing the best education to these young people. Yes, at this level, it starts with the foundations of reading, writing and arithmetic, but it’s so much more. Beyond the very important state standards, we also have a responsibility to teach respect, responsibility, and perseverance. We model kindness, forgiveness and acceptance. We demonstrate routine, organization, and structure. All of these characteristics informally come into play within our very busy school days.
To enrich our educational environment, we emphasize and promote the pillars of character as identified by the Character Counts foundation. The pillars are respect, responsibility, trustworthiness, fairness, caring, and citizenship. These pillars represent character traits that encompass the values of most people. At Hassayampa, we talk about and celebrate these traits on a regular basis. Each day, a pillar is highlighted during our morning announcements prior to reciting the Pledge of Allegiance. Daily, students are recognized for exhibiting positive behaviors. When addressing undesirable behaviors, we discuss how certain actions impact others and don’t exhibit the traits of good character. At Hassayampa, we call it living the coyote way!
This past week, we celebrated Character Counts week. Each day, students were encouraged to wear the color representing a character pillar. It’s fun to see whole classrooms of students wearing the day’s color, but we know it’s not about the color worn. This is just one of many strategies to start conversations with students about how we treat others, how we take responsibility, how we demonstrate caring and fairness, and so on. These are vital conversations.
In all that we do, we are developing great kids of character which can not be done without the support of families and the community. As community members, parents, grandparents, aunts, and uncles, you all hold many of the same responsibilities of modeling and talking to our children about what makes for good character. Frequently, we are blessed by the giving spirit of Wickenburg citizens. Time and time again, our community has come forward with incredibly generous donations to support our families in need as well as our teachers. If we want a better world, it starts right here in Wickenburg. I have great appreciation for this community as I fully understand that it takes a village. Thank you for helping us support the development of these awesome children!
