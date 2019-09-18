Drop by Chaparral Ice Cream, 472 E. Wickenburg Way, No. 201 between 9-11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 20 for a free, sweet treat and learn how to support Wickenburg Christian Academy in new ways.
Get the inside scoop on the “Annual Fund” for ongoing programming needs and the new “WCA Endowment Fund” for long-term sustainability. Head of School Kevin Armstrong will be ready to share details on exciting developments for the 2019-2020 school year, and the impact gifts have on WCA students. Details will be available regarding types of gifts and ways to give, and all participants will receive a free giving guide.
For more information, call WCA’s advancement office at (928) 231-3494 for details.
