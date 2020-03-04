The Wickenburg High School Theatre Department is proud to present “The 25th annual Putnam County Spelling Bee” as this year’s Spring Musical. Students will be performing this Tony Award-winning musical on April 23-24 at the Del E. Webb Center for the Performing Arts, 1090 S. Vulture Mine Road. The show centers on a fictional spelling bee set in a geographically ambiguous Putnam Valley Middle School. Six quirky adolescents compete in the Bee, run by three equally quirky grownups.
“The cast has been selected and rehearsals started on Feb. 10,” said Sue Baker, WHS English and drama teacher. Baker has been a staple in Wickenburg’s theatre scene, working for WHS productions as well as the Webb Center’s Camp Imagination performances each June.
“Each year I am excited to see the drama troupe growing and the students’ abilities expanding,” she said. “This is a fun and interactive production.”
An unusual aspect of the show is that four real audience members are invited on stage to compete in the spelling bee alongside the six young characters.
The 25th annual Putnam County Spelling Bee will be performed at 7 p.m. April 23-24 at the Del E. Webb Center for the Performing Arts. Tickets are $10 for adults and $7 for youth, and can be purchased at the WHS Bookstore and the Webb Center Box Office. For more information, call (928) 684-6624 or visit dewpac.org.
