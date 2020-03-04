Wickenburg Unified School District has identified three finalists for its superintendent position, and the community will have the opportunity to engage with them at a forum and meet and greet March 5.
The district’s governing board whittled the list to three – Joe Roselle, Barbara Marshall, and Barbara Remondini – to replace Dr. Howard Carlson, who is retiring at the end of the official school year. The new superintendent will officially take Carlson’s place the first official day of the 2020-2021 school year.
The finalists are scheduled to visit each of the WUSD campuses: Vulture Peak Middle, Wickenburg High and Wickenburg Virtual Academy, and Hassayampa Elementary schools. They will take a virtual tour of Festival Foothills Elementary School in Buckeye.
The forum and meet and greet is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. March 5 at the Del E. Webb Center for the Performing Arts on the WHS campus, 1090 S. Vulture Mine Road. The forum portion of the program will start at 6 p.m. when finalists will be afforded the opportunity to introduce themselves and take questions, which will come from comment cards filled out by members of the community.
