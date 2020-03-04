Career and Technical Education is in investment in a student’s future. These classes provide learners with knowledge and skills to prepare them for successful careers and help students whether they are college or career bound. Learners enrolled in CTE programs progress along a pathway of increasingly specific academic and technical skills in their courses, and many earn important industry certifications along the way.
Wickenburg Career and Technical Education programs include business management, film & TV production, culinary arts, construction technology, and engineering.
The Business Management Program is taught by Bill Babyar and covers personal finance, accounting, word processing, spreadsheets, presentation applications, problem solving, project planning, and management and marketing principles. Students can earn the Assessment of Skills and Knowledge (A*S*K*) Concepts of Entrepreneurship and Management certification. This certification is recognized by the Arizona Department of Education and is on the approved Arizona Industry List for 2019-20.
The Film & TV Production Program, also taught by Babyar, is a program where students learn how to edit using Adobe Premiere Creative Cloud software, use multiple types of cameras, and apply marketing principles as they write scripts and focus on production goals. Film students who take two or more years can earn the Adobe Certified Associate Creative Cloud Video Design Specialist certification, which is on the state and industry approved lists for industry certifications.
Culinary Arts is a two-year program, taught by Chef Howard Pierceall. His students learn technical skills required for preparing and serving quality food products, safety and sanitation procedures, and the use of commercial equipment. Students have the opportunity to earn a ServSafe Food Protection Manager certification as an industry credential. This is a recognized standard in restaurant and food service industry.
Construction Technology is a two-year program taught by Steve Penick. Both years use curriculum from the National Center for Construction Education & Research organization; students may be certified in this industry-approved NCCER Core certification as well as the OSHA 10. Students build many projects as they apply the principles of construction from their studies.
Engineering, a three-year program, is our fifth CTE Program. This program teaches students to solve real-world problems in many areas of industry. Students work on creating and using schematic diagrams, developing and constructing electrical, electronic, and pneumatic circuits, as well as earning an industry certification in Mechatronics, which is an important growth technology today.
High school students have the opportunity to graduate with both a high school diploma and industry certification. In addition, local area adults can also take career training programs through the West-MEC training campuses and gain certifications and licensure.
Wickenburg High School will host an open house for our high school seniors and any adult in the surrounding communities. West-MEC will conduct the open house at 6 p.m. March 11 at the WHS Campus Media Center to share some of its exciting opportunities.
Some of these Adult Education Courses are beginning in March and April, so come and get information about them.
