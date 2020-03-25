In my last communication letter to you I shared that I would keep you posted on the most current information regarding our schools. Today, Gov. Doug Ducey and Superintendent of Public Instruction Kathy Hoffman announced an extension of the Arizona schools’ closure in the following statement:
“Today, we are jointly announcing the extension of school closures through April 10. Our goal is to get kids safely back in the classroom as soon as possible while providing parents and educators certainty so they can plan and make decisions. We will continue to work together to determine what’s best for Arizona kids and schools in the face of COVID-19. It’s important for families and parents to know that while this extension will continue to address operational issues, school closures will not stop the spread of COVID-19. The safest place for children during this time is at home.”
As per Ducey’s announcement, WUSD schools will now be closed through April 10. I mentioned in my last letter that if school closures extended beyond March 27, we would begin educational programming for our students. Our teachers, administration and staff will be working the week of March 23-27 to prepare an educational program which will enable our students to maintain their skills during the school closure period. We plan to begin implementation on March 30. Be on the lookout for a letter from me and information on our website in the coming week, which will outline the educational programs that the administration and staff has put together. We do ask for your patience as we implement programming to meet your student’s needs. This is new for all of us.
We encourage all our families to continue to follow guidelines to stay healthy and protected from COVID-19. Please continue to look for communication from the district and stay connected. These are definitely unusual times and we appreciate your support and look forward to navigating them together.
As always, if you have questions about this letter, or our educational programming once implemented, please feel free to reach out to Debbie Hodgkiss, WUSD’s Executive Director of Educational Services at dhodgkiss@wusd9.org.
