By Shawn Byrne
Sun Editor/Photographer
Educators from an assortment of schools became a team representing the Association of Christian Schools International and AdvancEd, and conducted a site visit to Wickenburg Christian Academy to complete another step as WCA strives for dual accreditation. It would be the first accreditation for the school on Yavapai Street.
“We haven’t been accredited before,” said Kevin Armstrong, Head of School, Stewardship and Advancement for WCA. “Since it is our first, we’ve been working on this for six years. We got affirmation we are doing things really well.”
Should WCA achieves its accreditation it will be equally accredited as other Christian high schools in Arizona such as Valley Christian in Chandler, Phoenix Northwest Christian and Phoenix Christian. WCA should hear in May on whether or not it will be accredited.
“The accreditation does a full report and submits to the accreditation commission,” Armstrong said. “The commission doesn’t meet until May, so we won’t get a formal answer until then.”
Over the course of the 3 1/2 day visit from Feb. 2-5, the visiting team met with board members, parents, students, and staff, Armstrong wrote in a statement to the WCA family. The team observed every classroom and participated in Sodalis Biblica chapel, with K-12 students.
WCA’s leadership team and staff were impressed with the visiting team, especially their thoroughness working through eight standards that are divided into more than 80 indicators. Part of the process included WCA rating itself, which would in turn be confirmed or refuted by the accreditation team.
“There were several areas where they raised our own scores,” Armstrong said, “saying we are doing things better than what we represented.”
The team commended WCA on its Christ-like attitude and sense of community, its exceptional service and mission to its community, compassion and respect shown toward students, making concrete steps toward financial stability, and board leadership.
“I am grateful for the hard work, guidance, and encouragement provided by so many in the school and in the community advancing the board’s vision for the future of WCA,” Armstrong wrote in the statement. “The leadership team and staff have worked tirelessly to accomplish much.”
The accreditation team has recommended that WCA embrace formalization for board training, solidify roles, financial reviews, continuing to update its curriculum plan, and attracting and retaining highly qualified staff.
“Their job was to come in with a fresh set of eyes. It’s a peer-review project,” Armstrong said. “It was kind of fun having them here. We were able to talk shop.”
Staff at WCA did have a certain level of anticipation with some anxiety toward what the site visit would look like.
“Staff realized they were normal people and educators,” the head of school said. “We did a breakfast on the Monday morning and that helped put staff at ease. When we first started there were thoughts of it being heavy handed, but it wasn’t like that at all.”
WCA hopes to be accredited by the start of school for the 2020-2021 school year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.