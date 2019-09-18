The 31st annual Fiesta de Septiembre has come and gone. The community enjoyed a day of celebration and contests.
The following are the contestants who participated:
Wreath:
•Ranch Dressing
•The Old Livery Mercantile
•Cowgirl Bling Bling
•Pottery B, LLC
•Desert Caballeros Western Museum
•APS Construction Wickenburg
•Town of Wickenburg
•My Home Group Sonoran Desert
•Sweet Somethings and What Knots
•Send Out Cards
Salsa:
•WHS Culinary
•Wickenburg Community Hospital
•My Home Group Sonoran Desert
•Wickenburg Ranch Golf & Social Club
•El Ranchero
•Wise Owl Center
•WHS Freshman
Guacamole:
•El Ranchero
•My Home Group Sonoran Desert
•WHS Culinary Students
•Wickenburg Ranch Golf & Social Club
Margarita:
•El Ranchero
•Wickenburg Golf Club
•My Home Group Sonoran Desert
•Rancho Bar 7
•Wickenburg Ranch Golf & Social Club
•Winzler Construction
This year’s First Place and People’s Choice in each category are:
Guacamole – First place, My Home Group Sonoran Desert; second, El Ranchero.
Salsa – First, WHS Freshman; second, El Ranchero.
Margarita – First, Wickenburg Ranch Golf & Social Club; second, El Ranchero; third, Rancho Bar 7.
