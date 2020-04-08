Wickenburg Unified School District announced it has added four more stops to increase its daily Monday-Thursday distribution of food to families with school-age children.
Stops added are at Stonehenge Trailer park, Coffinger Park, O’Reilly Auto Parts and Wickenburg Christian Academy. Distribution at the new sites began Monday, April 6.
The district distributed more than 1,700 meals last week, the second week of offering curbside service to families with children. WUSD hopes to increase that number by getting food closer to more families. The goal is to help families stretch their resources, as well as provide nutritious meals to children.
WUSD has two food programs. The daily food is provided by the federal government’s Summer Food Program with adjusted guidelines to serve students during the school closures resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic. The program is for all children 18-and-under, no matter where they live or attend school.
Anyone with a child can participate at any site statewide. Currently the program does require students to be present to pick up food, but a parent does not have to be present.
WUSD also offers a weekend food program for local families, which is done through the help from community support.
Information regarding all food locations and pickup times can be found at wickenburgschools.org.
