Wickenburg Police discovered a 25-year-old San Diego man was attempting to make contact with a local, female teenager and arranged a meeting at Coffinger Park to apprehend the suspect, according to WPD reports.
Jamie, aka “Gabriel,” Garcia was taken into custody at 6 p.m. March 5 after a message from a 15-year-old Wickenburg High School student’s cellphone but sent by WPD to set up the meeting at the park. Garcia responded he was behind the skate park and an officer spotted him alone in a car. Garcia began driving around the park and WPD initiated a traffic stop.
The 15-year-old girl’s classmates were holding her phone while she was out of town with her family. The classmates discovered messages that allegedly indicated the girl and Garcia were going to meet for a sexual encounter as soon as 10 p.m. March 3.
Classmates turned the girl’s phone into the WPD resource officer at WHS, who discovered the messages were exchanged using the “TEXTFREE” app. After securing a warrant to unlock the phone, WPD set up the meet with Garcia.
After purportedly recanting his Miranda rights, Garcia told WPD he met the girl when she babysat at his aunt’s house in February. He allegedly admitted he sent her a photo and a video of himself masturbating from California to the girl’s phone. Garcia said he did not have any physical contact with the girl after the sexual messages.
Garcia was arrested on felony luring of a minor for sexual exploitation and taken to Fourth Avenue Jail in Phoenix.
Information provided by Wickenburg Police Department.
