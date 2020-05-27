Wickenburg Police Department made the following citations and arrest between May 6 and May 13:
Joseph Michael Recio, 27, of Wittmann, was arrested for theft of means of transportation after finding a vehicle with the key in the ignition May 7 at a parking lot of a business in the 1800 block of West Wickenburg Way. Hours later, Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office deputies contacted and detained Recio allegedly driving the vehicle in Wittmann. Recio was transported to Fourth Avenue Jail in Phoenix by Wickenburg Police.
Wickenburg Police responded to a call May 8 regarding the fraudulent use of a credit card. The victim said they noticed their Visa card was missing when shopping April 17 at a business in the 1900 block of West Wickenburg Way. The victim canceled the card, but saw seven transactions totaling $1,211.64 on their bank statement. The case is under investigation.
Benjamin Timothy Megargee, 34, was arrested for failure to appear May 11 in the area of the Wickenburg Community Center. Megargee had three warrants for his arrest from Wickenburg Municipal Court: 1) Failure to appear with $500 bond, 2) Failure to appear with $300 bond, and 3) Failure to appear with $500 bond. Megargee was transported to Fourth Avenue Jail.
Wickenburg Police responded to a call about a possibly impaired driver May 11. The reporting party blocked in the suspect vehicle at a business near Vulture Mine Road and U.S. 93. The driver of the suspect vehicle was not impaired but stressed as the reporting party followed the suspect vehicle for several miles, even purportedly running through a red light. The reporting party was informed their actions were informed and should have only “observed and reported” when the dispatcher told them to follow the suspect vehicle if possible. No charges were filed.
Wickenburg Police responded to a call regarding a found phone May 12. The phone was found by a resident in the area of Yavapai and Tegner streets. WPD could not retrieve any owner information. The phone has been placed into found property at WPD.
