Wickenburg Police Department recently made the following arrests and citations:
• A 17-year-old Wickenburg male juvenile was arrested April 24 for misdemeanor extreme DUI-BAC .15-.20, misdemeanor DUI w/ BAC of .08 or more, misdemeanor DUI slightest degree, misdemeanor underage drinking and driving, and petty offense minor possession of tobacco at Jefferson and Apache streets. The juvenile was cited and released to his mother.
• Bobette Marcie Carr of Congress was arrested for misdemeanor theft, and Laura Maggs of Congress was arrested for misdemeanor theft April 27 for allegedly stealing storage lockers behind a business in the 800 block of West Wickenburg Way. Carr and Maggs were trespassed from the property, cited, and released.
• Jebediah John Musser of Dewey was arrested for first degree criminal trespassing of a vital public facility April 29. Musser was reportedly located behind a trailer at Wickenburg Fire Department, and after being non-compliant was subdued by an officer who deployed a less-lethal bean bag shotgun. Musser was treated at Wickenburg Community Hospital and was taken to Maricopa County Fourth Avenue Jail in Phoenix.
• A Wickenburg resident found a wallet belonging to a Goodyear man in front of the Saguaro Movie Theatre and brought into WPD dispatch May 3. WPD has been unable locate the owner of the wallet.
• A Wickenburg woman found a black and gray carrying case containing a handgun and three magazines at the Eco Car Wash and turned it into WPD on May 2. The serial number was run through the NCIC database and the gun was not stolen. The owner of the firearm is unknown.
•Mecca Bar and Grill was issued a liquor violation warning on May 2 after WPD received a complaint alcohol was sold. Owners allegedly told WPD it was selling take-out food and allowing patrons to consume one drink while waiting for their food. The report was forwarded to Arizona Department of Liquor License and Control.
• A homeowner on North Oxbow Drive reported to WPD that a bathroom window was broken, a can of spray paint moved, a ladder moved, and a cellphone found on April 21 at the residence. Police were seeking identification of fingerprints from the can of spray paint, a DNA swab, and search warrant to find out who is the owner of the cellphone. Suspect or suspects could be arrested for felony attempted burglary, misdemeanor trespassing, and misdemeanor criminal damage.
• Wickenburg police responded to a dog bite report April 20 on Josey Wales Way. The victim was riding on his motorized chair when a dog approached and nipped the man’s right forearm. The dog’s owner responded immediately, secured the dog, and medically assisted the victim, who was bleeding from the bite that broke skin.
The dog’s shot records were up to date. Yavapai County Animal Control was contacted.
• Wickenburg Police responded to a single vehicle, non-injury accident at the U.S. 93 and Tegner Street roundabout March 19.
A semi-trailer truck went over the right side of the roundabout and crashed the gate of a business.
The estimated cost of damages are about $85,000.
