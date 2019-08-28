Ryan Casey Smart, of Wickenburg, was arrested July 29 on multiple warrants; Wickenburg Municipal court warrant for traffic offense, two third-degree criminal trespassing warrants, and a Peoria Municipal court warrant for third degree criminal trespassing.
Alfredo Flores, 26, of Wickenburg, was arrested July 14 for assault– intent/reckless/injure.
Nicholas Guitierrez, 39, of Phoenix, was arrested Aug. 16 on a felony warrant out of St. Johns Justice court in Apache County for possession of drug paraphernalia. He was also cited for speeding and no valid driver’s license.
Jesus Octavio Mundo Cota, 50, of Phoenix, was arrested Aug. 12 on a warrant out of Dreamy Draw Justice court for failure to pay fines. He was also cited for displaying a suspended plate, failure to produce evidence of financial responsibility, and driving with a suspended license.
Erik Weston Hughes, 30, of Acworth, Ga., was arrested July 30 for liquor– possession/container in vehicle.
Shaun Wayne Lee, 56, of Wickenburg was cited for criminal damage–defacing.
Alisa Marie Darnell, 47, of Wickenburg, was cited for disorderly conduct – language/gestures.
Wickenburg Police officers responded to multiple calls of theft, fraud, hit-and-run accidents, damaged property and many other calls in the past few weeks as well.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.