A man known to have been living in the Wickenburg area is being held in county jail without bond, facing charges of sexual conduct with a minor and aggravated assault on a minor, from separate incidents.
According to Wickenburg Police Department records, Christopher Allen Stacy, 24, was arrested Oct. 8 after a 15-year-old alleged victim texted information to 911. The person who texted was interviewed by police and reported two separate incidents, one in October and another in June. After conducting an investigation, officers subsequently located Stacy and arrested him. Maricopa County Superior Court documents list two charges against Stacy, both for sexual conduct with a minor, a class 4 felony.
In a separate case, Stacy is also charged with two counts of aggravated assault on a minor which allegedly occurred on April 4. According to WPD, around 5 p.m. on April 4 two juvenile boys came into the WPD lobby stating they were being chased by a man with a knife near the library. Officers arrived but could not locate the suspect. The two boys, both 13 years of age, stated they were walking to the library when the recognized a man they knew to be named Chris. As they approached to greet him, he yelled at them and began chasing them around Stone Park wielding a large knife, the boys reported. The description of Chris matched that of 24-year-old local transient Christopher Stacy, who is known to police. He was located a short time later and placed under arrest for two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon (a class 2 felony), two counts of aggravated assault, adult on a minor, (class 6 felony) and two counts of disorderly conduct with a weapon (class 6 felony). He was booked into Fourth Avenue Jail. A charge of criminal trespass was also forwarded to the Town Attorney, according to WPD reports.
