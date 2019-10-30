According to Wickenburg police reports, K-9 Officer Hiro chased down a man wanted for failing to register as a sex offender after the man took off running from WPD officers Oct. 19. Hiro and his partner, Officer Zachary LaJeunesse, were on patrol when Lajeunesse spotted a vehicle that was on a recent information bulletin regarding a subject who had a felony arrest warrant, according to WPD public information officer Lt. Amy Sloane in a statement. The Maricopa County Superior Court warrant was for failing to register as a sex offender. The officers pulled the vehicle over. LaJeunesse saw that the alleged driver, later identified as Marco Antonio Ramirez, matched the description of the wanted person. Ramirez reportedly took off running, so LaJeunesse deployed K-9 Hiro, who apprehended the fleeing suspect.
Ramirez was treated for injuries and taken to the Fourth Avenue Jail in Phoenix.
Ramirez was also cited for obstruction, resisting arrest and driving with a suspended license.
