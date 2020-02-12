Lacey Irwin, was cited Jan. 1 for failing to stay at the scene of an accident.
Elissa Damata, of Wickenburg, was arrested Jan. 8 for disorderly conduct- fighting.
Michael Reynaldo Martinez Sanchez, of Wickenburg, was cited Jan. 10 for marijuana possession/use and drug paraphernalia possession/use.
Jeremiah Jay White, of Wickenburg, was arrested Jan. 14 for third degree criminal trespassing.
Alex Michael Aparicio, of Wickenburg, was arrested Jan. 17 for discharging a firearm within city limits, disorderly conduct- weapon and disorderly conduct- fighting.
Scott Duane McGill, of Wickenburg, was arrested Jan. 17 for DUI- liquor/drugs and DUI w/BAC of .08 or more.
Miguel Angel Guerrero Martinez, was arrested Jan. 23 for marijuana- possession for sale, marijuana- possess/use, drug paraphernalia- possess/use and aggravated assault. Pending county attorney
