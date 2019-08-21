The following convictions occurred in Wickenburg Municipal Court:
July 22, 2019
Brittany T. Hines, 27, of Wickenburg, guilty of assault, sentenced to a life skill program.
July 15, 2019
Wyatt Knight Wilkes, 21, of Wickenburg, guilty of driving under the influence, sentenced to a fine of $1,533, 1 day in jail, MADD victim impact panel discussion, alcohol/drug screening and any recommended treatment.
Kelli Marie Keplinger, 46, of Wickenburg, guilty of disorderly conduct, sentenced to 3 years of summary probation.
Scott W. Haller, 48, of Prescott, guilty of driving under the influence, sentenced to a fine of $1,533, 1 day in jail, MADD victim impact panel discussion, alcohol/drug screening and any recommended treatment.
Powell James Parker, 41, of Queen Creek, guilty of disorderly conduct, sentenced to a fine of $500.
July 8, 2019
Alisa Marie Darnell, 47, of Wickenburg, guilty of driving on a suspended license, sentenced to a fine of $625.
June 17, 2019
Thomas Lee Cox, 55, of Wickenburg, guilty of possession of drug paraphernalia, sentenced to a fine of $750.
Aaron Timothy Varga, 30, of Wickenburg, guilty of disobedience to police officer, sentenced to a fine of $250.
June 10, 2019
Jeffrey Lynn Fink, 20, of Congress, guilty of excessive speed, sentenced to a fine of $504.
Clancy Parker Guenther, 20, of Glendale, guilty of possession of liquor within the passenger compartment of a vehicle, sentenced to a fine of $350.
June 3, 2019
Christopher Thomas Mesa, 23, of Wickenburg, guilty of trespassing in a town park, sentenced to a fine of $500.
Ed Mauldin, 57, of Avondale, guilty of driving on a suspended license, sentenced to a fine of $625.
Jeremy Campbell, 44, of Glendale, guilty of driving on a suspended license, sentenced to a fine of $625.
May 20, 2019
Weston Schuck, 19, of Wickenburg, guilty of reckless driving, sentenced to a fine of $1,372., alcohol/drug screening and any recommended treatment, MADD victim impact panel discussion, 1 day in jail.
Jeffrey Robert Zobel, 52, of Wickenburg, guilty of driving under the influence, sentenced to a fine of $3,493, alcohol/drug screening and any recommended treatment, MADD victim impact panel discussion, 6 days in jail and 24 days of home detention.
May 13, 2019
Jonathan A. Parracino, 33, of Wickenburg, guilty of disorderly conduct, sentenced to anger management counseling.
Miguel Tello Chavez, 21, of Aguila, guilty of possession of drug paraphernalia, sentenced to a fine of $750.00.
