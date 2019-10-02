The Desert Caballeros Western Museum will offer free family activities from 5-7 p.m. every first Friday of the month from October through April.
The museum and Wickenburg Humane Society will team up to present “Pumpkins, Puppies, and Popcorn on the Porch,” on Friday, Oct. 4. Attendees will paint pumpkins, visit with pets available for adoption, and snack on popcorn while enjoying the fall weather on the museum’s front porch. Activities are free for all ages.
Friends of Music proudly present MacDougal Street West, a Peter, Paul and Mary tribute band, at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4.
This fundraising event held in the Wickenburg Community Center, 160 N. Valentine St., will kick-off the new season.
Tickets are $30 and available in advance by calling (928) 684-0076, or at the door.
Doors open at 6:15 p.m.
National Ropers Supply brought in a new line of clothing for fall rom Rock and Roll Cowgirl. Stop by the store at 955 W. Wickenburg Way.
Watch for other great announcements regarding fall merchandise from our member merchants.
60WestGallery, 220 E. Wickenburg Way, has many artists’ works for sale. Visit the website at 60westgallery.com or call (541) 206-2543.
A wonderful addition to the historic downtown merchants on Tegner Street is Serape Bleu, which opened Oct. 1. The new boutique at 144 N. Tegner St. will feature women’s apparel, jewelry and much more. Visit www.serapebleu.com.
Join Kim Klass at her showroom, 243 Frontier St., just across from the chamber office for a Cool Weather Celebration from 3:30--6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 9. Come see preseason jewelry pricing and enjoy some social cheer.
Check Your ID
ID requirements are changing, and beginning Oct. 1, 2020, a REAL ID compliant driver’s license or another acceptable form of ID to fly within the United States within will be needed. Learn about flying with a REAL ID at tsa.gov/real id.
