Beginning Monday May 25, Memorial Day, the State Historic Preservation Office and Arizona Preservation Foundation will celebrate the winners of the Governor’s Heritage Preservation Honor Awards and the Governor’s Archaeological Advisory Awards in Public Archaeology. One winner will be celebrated each weekday, alternating between the two awards.
Our restoration of the 1895 ATSF Railroad Depot led off the awards recognition.
The following information appears on their Facebook page.
The Governor’s Heritage Preservation Honor Awards
Restoration of 1895 ATSF Railroad Depot - Wickenburg
Ball-Paylore House, Tucson
Casa Grande Neon Sign Park
Fry Pioneer Cemetery
Restoration of the State Parks Heritage Fund
Joan Fudala
Nile Theater, Mesa
E. Stuart Howard House Restoration Project, Phoenix
Susan Deaver Olberding
Tempe Butte Beatification Project
Governor’s Archaeological Advisory Awards in Public Archaeology
Avocational Archaeologist - Duston J. Whiting (Dusty)
Professional Archaeologist - Neil Weintraub
Government Agency - TNF Tribal Monitoring Program
For-Profit Corp - Desert Archaeology, Inc - Field Journal
Site Steward - Malcolm McGregor
Site Steward - Gail Roper
Lifetime Achievement - Jenny L. Adams
Lifetime Achievement - Fred L. Nials
In years past, it was our pleasure to celebrate these awards in a ceremony which takes place at the Arizona Historic Preservation Conference. However, due to COVID-19 assembly restrictions, we have moved our celebration to social media. Starting this Memorial Day, award winners will be featured on brief films on Facebook. Please show your support by tuning in and commenting with all of your thoughts, reactions, and well wishes on our Conference page, which can be accessed here:www.facebook.servationConference/
The Governor’s Heritage Preservation Honor Awards recognize people, organizations, and projects that represent outstanding achievements in preserving Arizona’s prehistoric and historic resources. There are 10 award winners. From these winners the James Garrison Heritage Award will be announced at our Preservation in Place virtual conference on June 18.
As part of Arizona Archaeology Awareness Month each year, the Commission recognizes individuals and/or programs that have contributed time and energy to promoting the protection and preservation of, and education about, Arizona's non-renewable archaeological resources.
And don’t forget to join us for our special one-day Preservation in Place virtual event, to be held over Zoom format on June 18, 2020.
So far nearly 250 people have registered for Preservation in Place virtual event. Agenda for the conference will be coming soon. Registration for the event is free and can be accessed here: https://register6.net/AHPC.
