Welcome New Members
Please patronize and welcome!
Arizona Broadway Theatre, Ron Klaphake
7701 W. Paradise Ln., Peoria, AZ 85352
Phone: (623) 776-8400
Performing Arts/Cultural Center
Roughside Leather, LLC, Wendy & Randy Foraker
P.O. Box 51, Wickenburg, AZ 85358
Phone: (602) 316-6809
Leather crafters and Rifle Slings
Health Insurance Advocates, LLC, Joe Holm
P.O. Box 4, Wickenburg, AZ 85358
Phone: (320) 905-7711
Health Insurance
4D Vinyl & Creations, Jeremy Evans/Tom Evans
P.O. Box 2272, Wickenburg, AZ 85358
Phone: (928) 671-0976
Online Marketing / Promotional Products Imprinted
Cruise Planners, Glenn & Carla Stark
18234 N 168th Cir., Surprise, AZ 85374
Phone: (623) 518-9458
Travel
Weight Loss Center of Arizona, Dr. Lisa Erlinger
472 East Wickenburg Way Suite. 106, Wickenburg, AZ 85390
Phone: (928) 232-0890
Health Care / Wellness / Fitness
Business after Hours Mixer
Chamber members and their accompanying guests are invited to our Business after Hours Mixer tonight,
Wednesday, July 31st from 5:30-7 p.m. hosted by Desert Caballeros Western Museum inside the Cultural Crossroads Learning Center.
Summer Fun
We’re almost through the season of sun, with many activities and programs to take part in.
You’ll find Live Music each week at these locations: Friday Evening – Elks Lodge and Rancho Bar 7; Tuesday – Thursday at The Hitching Post Restaurant at Wickenburg Country Club; Saturday at Cowboy Cookin’, Wednesday is open mic Jam Night at Rancho Bar 7. Another fun location is to watch movies at the Historic Saguaro Theatre. Visit the Desert Caballeros Western Museum -open Tuesday – Sunday, see the Wickenburg Art Club West of Center Exhibit while there. Upcoming: August 13 – Town of Wickenburg Career & Volunteer Fair from 9-12 Noon at the Wickenburg Community Center. A few great adventures and activities at the Hassayampa River Preserve – Wednesday – Sunday, including night walks, and daily visits to Historic Vulture City Ghost Town. For more stories check out Wickenburg Ghost Tours, and of course Golfing at three courses.
