The 25th annual Wickenburg Fly-In & Classic Car Show offers a free morning of fun Saturday. Spectators can view classic automobiles and planes flying into the event from 7-11 a.m. at Wellik Field at Wickenburg Municipal Airport, 3410 W. Wickenburg Way.
Come watch runners in the first-ever Color Run sponsored by the Town of Wickenburg, along with entertainment on the mobile stage. Vendors with local information will be on hand, and food will be available from Curious Shallot, Charlie Erichsen Jr.
National Chamber Week
In honor of National Support Your Local Chamber Day on Oct. 16, we’ll be featuring stories and testimonies of why our partners feel the chamber of commerce matters. We hope you’ll follow us on Facebook to discover how we’re making a difference in the community and region. And to any business that has contemplated joining the chamber, or those that may want to re-engage, I encourage you to have a conversation with us because together, as a unified front, we can all win.
To kick off the month I’d like to share a few thoughts to you as how the Wickenburg Chamber is making a difference. Each day, our chamber team, board members, and volunteers are working toward the goal of a strong, healthy, local economy. We connect our members to people and issues important to businesses that move Wickenburg forward into a successful future. The Wickenburg Chamber provides unique opportunities for business leaders to influence civic, social, and business initiatives through our advocacy efforts.
We strive to offer leadership on issues that create a climate of growth and community prosperity. Our team is working to advocate at the local, state and federal level from issues related to economic prosperity, community involvement, and the ongoing support of education and workforce issues.
We also recognize that businesses are forever working on investing in a wise and timely manner. It is with this understanding that I encourage you and your business to invest in us.
Membership is not a luxury, it is an absolute necessity as all businesses seek to navigate a competitive marketplace. After all, how can over 500 current members, comprised of business and community leaders, be wrong?
I hope you’ll find and enjoy the videos throughout the month of October, and I wish to thank you for your time, and, more importantly, your commitment to our partnership in a strong local economy. “We Mean Business for You!”
Member News
Join Kim Klass in her showroom at 243 Frontier St. across from the chamber office for a Cool Weather Celebration from 3:30-6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 9. See preseason jewelry pricing, enjoy social cheer and much more.
Ben’s Saddlery & Rusty Rooster located on Tegner Street will have its annual outdoor and indoor sale from 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday. It’s a great time to get some bargains, buy new fall merchandise and enjoy the beautiful fall weather while shopping locally.
(NRS)– National Ropers Supply is celebrating its 30th anniversary as a company on from 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. Friday-Sunday, Oct. 11-13. Stop by the store at 955 W. Wickenburg Way.
Scholarship Fundraiser
Mark your calendar for a special annual event to raise dollars for scholarships. On Oct. 28 in the Saguaro Theatre, come see “The Rocky Horror Picture Show”. Doors open at 6 p.m., movie starts at 7 p.m. Tickets are on sale now from the chamber office.
Henry Wickenburg Commemorative Items
Vulture City Tours has produced a new collectible coin with iconic images of town founder Henry Wickenburg and Vulture Mine headframe in recognition for his 200th birthday. The coin sells for $10 and is available from the chamber or at Vulture City. Owners Rod Prat and Robin Moriarty are planning for a very special evening at the location Friday, Nov. 22.
On Friday, Nov. 22, the chamber has been approved for a commemorative cancellation stamp. The stamp will be available from 9:00 a.m. – 5 p.m. at the Wickenburg Post Office on this day and continues for the next 30 days. Bring your own envelopes to the post office or buy an envelope from USPS. Watch for additional special activities scheduled for the celebration sponsored by the Town of Wickenburg, Desert Caballeros Western Museum, and Wickenburg Historical Preservation Society.
Note: The Wickenburg Chamber Visitor Center is now open seven days a week. Hours are: 9 a.m.- 5 p.m. Monday–Friday, and 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Additionally, the Drover Caboose on Frontier Street opens from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11 and Saturday, Oct. 12. Our volunteer, Jim Bansner, is the conductor with great information about the caboose and locomotive. It will be closed on major holidays.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.