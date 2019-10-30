The Arizona Department of Revenue (ADOR) will be sending renewal letters to businesses next month to renew their 2020 Arizona Transaction Privilege Tax (TPT) License. A transaction privilege tax license is used for collection and remittance of state, county and city taxes.
Every business licensed with ADOR is required to renew their Arizona TPT license, which is due Jan. 1.
Before renewing, ADOR encourages businesses to update and verify their account information to prevent unnecessary fees and penalties. The online services portal, AZTaxes.gov, enables registered businesses to update their accounts. An e-signature PIN is required to make changes.
On AZTaxes.gov, taxpayers can do the following:
Change their mailing address on corporate, withholding and transaction privilege and use tax licenses.
Add, edit and/or close locations for TPT licenses.
Cancel or close an existing TPT license or single location on a TPT license.
Close an account for withholding or TPT licenses.
Make changes to “Doing Business As” (DBA) name or the business mailing address.
Add a new reporting jurisdiction, new business code or business or rental location.
If the business or a location is closed, the license must be canceled to avoid the renewal requirement, as well as applicable fees and penalties.
On Oct. 1, TPT went into effect for out-of-state businesses without a physical presence in Arizona. They are required to renew their TPT licenses if they meet the following thresholds for sales to customers in Arizona in either the current or prior calendar year.
Marketplace facilitators: $100,000
Remote Sellers: $150,000
ADOR strongly encourages taxpayers to enroll so they can file and pay online via the AZTaxes.gov website for easier renewals and faster processing. State law requires taxpayers with multiple business locations to renew their TPT license electronically.
For more information, visit azdor.gov or contact the Customer Care Call Center at (602) 255-3381 or (800) 352-4090.
Information provided by Arizona Department of Revenue
