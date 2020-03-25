One of the most basic and critical functions of the Wickenburg Chamber of Commerce is to serve as a resource of information for our members and community. Our need to reach out and be a voice for our members is at a critical level right now and we need your help. We’d like to encourage you to participate in a #TAKE5 Challenge.
Go to our Membership Directory at wickenburgchamber.com and choose five businesses you’d like to reach out to. Let’s #TAKE5 to check on each other.
If a member is fearful about how to make payroll or other financial concerns, please direct them to our website and Resources for Business page. We’ve compiled a list of great information for you to use. Chamber staff is updating details regarding our Restaurant and Lodging sector, as well as continued dialogue with retailers for changes of hours and days of operation.
Check for all the latest information available, along with our daily Facebook posts at www.facebook.com/WickenburgChamber.
Our challenge to you is to connect with five businesses by this Friday, March 27.
We’re all in this together. If you have information you’d like to share, please contact staff at (928) 684-5479 or email: info@wickenburgchamber.com.
Thank you for your ongoing support. Let’s all stay HEALTHY.
Updated Guidance from Gov. Ducey
As of 5 p.m. Friday March 20, guidance for restaurants, bars, gyms and theaters went into effect. Restaurants moved to dine-out options only; curbside pick-up and drive-thru services are available. Restaurants will be allowed to deliver alcoholic beverages with the purchase of food. Bars, movie theaters, and gyms are closed. Shop Local Period.
