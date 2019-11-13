Member News
Hospice of the Valley is presenting on November 19, Coping with Grief During the Holidays. The program location is Wickenburg Community Hospital, 1-2 p.m. Call 602-287-7008. The Webb Center presents: The Four Italian Tenors – Viva Italia! Thursday, Nov. 14 at 7:30 p.m. and on Sunday, Nov. 17, An Evening with the Carlene Carter Trio. Call the box office for more information at 928-684-6624. Congratulations to our November Business of the Month: Insurance Beacon, Jeff Baugus. The insurance agency recently relocated to 101 S. Saguaro Drive. Contact Jeff and his friendly staff at 928-684-2121.
Live Music around Town: Tuesday and Friday night at Hitching Post Restaurant at Wickenburg Country Club; Friday evening at Wickenburg Elks Club, Mecca, and Rancho Bar 7; and on Saturday, Cowboy Cookin’. Check out the calendar for The Webb Center Live performances.
Bring Christmas Home from Wickenburg
Just a short few weeks away from Christmas, it’s time now to start shopping for those special gifts. Shopping Local is more affordable than you think. Loss Leaders – box stores run expensive ads featuring loss leaders to get you in the doors. These products are sold at a reduced revenue, or loss, in order to attract customers. Cost of Fuel – if you’re driving 20-plus miles to go to a box store or mall, you’re using about a gallon of gas each way, which adds $3.25-plus to what you are purchasing. Local Revenue – If no one shops in our community, businesses will close. If businesses close, revenue is lost, our tax base loses, and perhaps a sponsor of Little League or other activities. Advice. If you need expertise, our local store owners can help provide you with information about their products and services.
SHOP WICKENBURG – SHOP LOCAL – Here’s what you just did!
You kept money in the local economy. On average, 68 cents of every $1 spent at independent businesses is recirculated in our economy. You helped increase our tax base. When you support and invest your day-to-day dollar in Wickenburg businesses, it means more revenue, which improves the public services from which we all benefit. You created local jobs. Local businesses are better at creating higher-paying jobs for local people. You nurtured our community. We know you, and you know us! Local businesses are more likely to support local events, schools, charities and youth groups. You created more choice. Merchants pick the items to sell based on what they know you like and want. Local businesses carry a wider array of unique products. You took advantage of expertise. You are friends and neighbors to our businesses and have a vested interest in knowing them. You invested in entrepreneurship. Creativity and entrepreneurship are crucial to our economy. Nurturing local business ensures a strong community. You made us a destination. The more interesting and unique we are as a community, the more we will attract new neighbors, visitors, and guests – this benefit everyone. Shopping Wickenburg First is a habit that we can all enjoy!
Welcome New Members
Good Products Business Solutions, Zoltan Hardi, Payroll/HR Services, Credit Card Processing (480) 745-0981.
RadixX2 Consulting, LLC – Casey Clark, representative, Cyber Security consultants: Computer & Website (323) 986-3090.
Boulder Design by Exquisite Landscaping, Brandon Coleman (602) 999-5364, Rock and monument signage, landscape, installation and design.
