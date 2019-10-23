Join Collette Travel representatives at 5 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24 in the chamber conference room to learn about the Discover Washington, D.C. tour taking place Oct. 8-12, 2020.
It’s a great opportunity to explore Washington over a course of six days.
Reserve your spot by calling our office (928) 684-0977.
Shred-a-thon
Twice a year we bring a mobile unit to shred documents in a secured setting. Join us from 9 a.m.-noon Friday, Oct. 25 at the chamber office, 216 N. Frontier St. A-1 Shredding is our new member and is excited about the shred-a-thon.
For Chamber members, the first box is $5, and each one after is $8. For the general public, it is $10 per box.
