Dear Valuable Member,
First, I wanted to thank you for your continued support of the Wickenburg Chamber of Commerce. We understand firsthand the challenges that the entire business community is facing right now.
In times of uncertainty, people need reliable information, and that’s what our 500-plus members look to our organization for. Our staff has been working nonstop to connect with our members and provide them, and the entire community, with the most up-to-date resources and information to help navigate and ultimately survive this crisis.
On Friday, April 3 the U. S. Treasury Department and financial lenders opened the Paycheck Protection Program to applicants and began issuing forgivable loans – grants to assist small businesses to meet payrolls, pay mortgages, rents, and utility bills. I encourage you to apply. The eligibility is broad, and everyone who can apply should. Sole proprietors, independent contractors, 501(c)3 nonprofits, and businesses that employ less than 500 are eligible. Our hospitality industry with multiple locations may also apply as a separate entity eligible for assistance.
The program is designed to issue funds as quickly and as easily as possible. Lending institutions that already participate in the Small Business Administration’s 7(a) program can process loans, but so can any other FDIC-approved banks and credit unions. That means the financial institutions where you already do business is participating. The expectation is that funds will be issued within 48 hours of application. Member firms include: National Bank of Arizona, UMB Bank, Arizona Central Credit Union, Chase Bank, and Wells Fargo Bank.
The Chamber’s website at www.wickenburgchamber.com/coronavirus provides links for all of the Business Tools information. The page is available to all Wickenburg businesses and residents.
Be strong. Be safe. Be kind. Stay healthy!
