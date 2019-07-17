Mark your calendar now
We are scheduling now free business counseling and Lunch ‘n Learn Seminars on the third Thursday of the month from 10:00 a.m. – 2 p.m., September through November, and January – May.
All seminars and confidential counseling with the Small Business Development Center will be held in the Chamber of Commerce Conference Room, 216 N. Frontier Street. Call to make an appointment or register: 928-684-5479
Watch for Seminar Topics postings on our website calendar, chamber column and with social media. Karen Eads, Business Analyst, SBDC Yavapai College will be presenting and providing counseling. In the meantime you may contact her at (928) 771-4808 or visit www.yc.edu/SBDC
Wickenburg Leadership
Wickenburg Leadership Institute is an advanced 8 week development program entering its 9th year. The program offers its participants a broad range of insights on the needs and issues facing our community, state and nation. The curriculum will be informative and interactive, offering attendees the opportunity to learn the complex workings of local, county, state and federal issues; while developing skills to become more engaged in Wickenburg leadership.
Applications are available at the Chamber office and online www.wickenburgchamber.com Sponsored by: Wickenburg Chamber of Commerce, Arizona Public Service, Wickenburg School District, and the Town of Wickenburg. Classes held Tuesday’s from 6:30pm-9pm; September 10, – October 29th. Cost $50 per person - (High School Students, Free). For additional information call 928-684-5479
25th Annual Film Commission Fundraiser
Our first 56 passenger chartered bus is full, and the second is underway with participants registered for the August 3 & 4 “No Bar, Too Far!” trip to discover historic places in Arizona. A commemorative t-shirt has been designed by Juan Jimenez and printed by Creations in Thread.
The trip will leave on Saturday from the chamber office at 7:00 a.m. and return on Sunday about 6:30 p.m. Registration form and information available online or from the chamber office.
Collaborative Advertising
AzBusiness magazine will feature a special WESTMARC section and supplement in the upcoming July/August 2019 issue of the magazine. It will feature the interests and issues intended to increase the value of the West Valley business Community, and the West Valley’s diverse and highly talented workforce. The Chamber and Town of Wickenburg have split advertising costs to place one of our ½ page ads in the supplement.
This publication will reach more than 120,000 business people throughout Arizona and the West Valley.
Welcome New Members
Please patronize and welcome the following:
Roughside Leather LLC, Wendy & Randy Foraker (602) 316-6809 roughsideleather.com
Leather rifle slings
CBWE Communications, LLC, Chisholm Widermuth (928) 427-1644 AR@CBWECommunications.com – Internet and Computer Network systems
