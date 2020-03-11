Join us on Friday, March 13 for our Member Luncheon at noon in the Event Hall at Wickenburg Ranch. The event is sponsored by Arizona Central Credit Union and Wickenburg Ranch, a Trilogy Golf Community. Cost is $20 reservations or $25 at the door.
Speakers who are scheduled include David Solomon, VT Partners – Wickenburg Ranch with an update, chamber news on programs, activities and upcoming events. For a reservation, call (928) 684-5479.
Activities on the Horizon
All Vulture’s Eve on March 12 is sponsored by the Town of Wickenburg Parks & Recreation Department in partnership with Arizona Game and Fish, Maricopa County Parks and Recreation, Hassayampa River Preserve, and Wickenburg Conservation Foundation. Come witness the spectacle of hundreds of turkey vultures in migration. There will be fun activities and binoculars to borrow from 5-7 p.m. on the Hassayampa River Walk Bridge, 333 E. Wickenburg Way.
Community Rodeo Association of Wickenburg will host its Steak Dinner, Dance & Auction from 5:30-10 p.m. Saturday, March 14 from at the Community Center, 160 N. Valentine St. Cost is $20 for adults and kids are $10. Dance only admission is $10. Proceeds support the Wickenburg Rodeo Grounds.
PTA Book Fair, March 28-30 at the Wickenburg Community Center. Book lovers will enjoy shopping for books. Proceeds support Hassayampa Elementary School and Vulture Peak Middle School. Hours are 8 a.m.-5 p.m. March 28, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. March 29, and 8-10 a.m. March 30.
Champions of Wickenburg Youth (COWY) is a 501c nonprofit organization run by a group of business owners and parents who want to support local youth activities. The group is focused on helping Wickenburg youth programs by providing equipment for safety and performance enhancement. Over the past seven years, COWY has donated over $52,000 to various youth programs. On Saturday, April 11, the group will host the eighth annual Wickenburg’s Wild West Run, where all proceeds from the race benefit local youth programs. If you would like to sponsor this event, contact Annette Roberts at (928) 684-4494 or email at champions.owy@gmail.com.
Rotary Club of Wickenburg is sponsoring its annual Crab Fest at 5:30 p.m. April 3. Tickets are available online at www.wickenburgrotary.com or call Laura at (623) 640-5977. All proceeds benefit local projects in the community. Cost is $50 per person. There will be music, beer and wine, and a silent auction.
10th annual Guys Who Grill event, is scheduled from 11:30.-2 p.m. March 21 at the community center. This delicious and fun-filled barbecuing and grilling competition benefits the Del E. Webb Center’s “Arts for Kids” programs. Tickets are $20, all-you-can-eat. VIP food service is $40 per person.
The Hassayampa River Preserve has a full calendar of spring programs and special activities. Visit its Facebook page or call (928) 684-2772. For more information, visit www.wickenburgchamber.com.
Website Information
More resources have been added to our website for Veterans, Retailers, Homebased, Agriculture and Restaurants. Please view online at www.wickenburgchamber.com and click resources4business.info/Wickenburg .
