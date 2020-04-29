Be Safe. Be Strong. Be Kind. Be Wickenburg!
We realize that you may be overwhelmed with news and information on COVID-19. We also understand the need to be respectful of the seriousness of this pandemic while remaining calm and thoughtful about continuing business the best we can. The Chamber Board of Directors and staff remains committed to providing support and assistance to you during this time.
Our staff and President Geri Fair are reaching out each week to check on members and volunteers. We are uploading daily posts to Facebook, sending twice a week a digital Chamber Connections email, providing current COVID-19 links to our website page, keeping the new Wickenburg Area Restaurant and Take Out Facebook page updated, adding small business links and news to our website and through social media, and last week added a business survey.
Our monthly ribbon cuttings now have staff and president attending with face masks. Last week we enjoyed an outing for this program, welcoming new members: Busy Bee Delivery, Tommy Hoffman; Trophy Lite, Jason Cobb; and European Kitchen, Claire Wingate. Our May newsletter of The Hassayampa Alert will be mailed and sent digitally to members. The May Business of the Month is Humane Society of Wickenburg, and its photo is placed in the newsletter and on our website for one month.
With our business after-hours mixers canceled, we are creatively working on a ZOOM after hours mixer and a business over breakfast. Watch for details.
We appreciate the following member reinvestments this month: A1 Home Health Solutions Inc., Arizona Game and Fish Dept., Construction Concepts International, Coronado Glen Apartments, DeVries Custom Coachworks, Double M Country Club Condos, Filiberto’s Mexican Food, Habitat for Humanity Inc., Hassayampa Village Apts., Hi-Tech Hearing, Hunting Works for Arizona, Kokopelli Village Apartments, Life Line Ambulance Service, Inc., Minshall’s Flooring, Premiere Tax and Accounting Services, Rancho Rio, Reset Design, Rusty Rooster, S & S Construction, Snyder Mini Storage, Soroptimist of Wickenburg, Standing Stones Retreat Center, State Farm Insurance, Sun Health at Home, Sunnyside Pro Auto & RV Detailing, Way’s Drilling, Wells Fargo Bank, Wickenburg Christian Academy, Wickenburg Computers & Shipping, Wickenburg Ranch Golf & Social Club, Wickenburg Senior Center, Yavapai Bottle Gas, Carolyn McDonald, Dave & Ann Roberts, Dolly Turner, George & Jan Dillard, George & Sheila Campbell, Pat & Linda Brewster, Charlie & Rosemary Bowers, Russell & Dena Willis, Tom & Betty Watt.
Thank you for being a member.
Member News
The Wickenburg Sun is selling advertising for the upcoming WHS Graduation Program, and advertising for Mother’s Day and Memorial Day. Contact Jacque Miller or Elizabeth Wagner at (928) 684-5454 for details.
The Wickenburg Senior Center is holding a raffle to help our local seniors in need. Enter to win a $100 gift certificate to your favorite local restaurant! Raffle tickets are $5 each or 5 for $20. ($20 equals one week of hot meals for a senior). In turn you will be supporting those in need. Call (928) 684-7894.
The Desert Caballeros Western Museum “Cowgirl Up!” exhibition and sale are online, along with a beautiful video showcasing artwork inside the museum gallery. For details call (928) 684-2272.
Anita’s Cocina, Qorri’s, and Screamer’s have recently re-opened for take-out and delivery. Check out a full list with hours and menus at www.facebook.com/foodinwick.
Mother’s Day
Our local retailers and restaurants have great merchandise and food for you to order, from flowers to apparel, hats, jewelry, and gift certificates. Watch for advertising in The Sun, on Facebook and through other social media. Shop local!
Update
Our secured shredding day was postponed last week and has been rescheduled for 8-11 a.m. June 12 in the chamber parking lot. A-1 Shredding is a chamber member with your privacy of documents their priority. Members pay $5 for the first box, $8 thereafter; general public is $10 per box.
